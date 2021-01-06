Press Releases Leap For Literacy Press Release

Receive press releases from Leap For Literacy: By Email RSS Feeds: Leap for Literacy to Host Winter 2021 All Black Author Share Your Story Program

Peachtree City, GA, January 06, 2021 --(



Previously, the Share Your Story program was conducted in person by Leap for Literacy founder, Stanley Tucker. Due to the 2020-2021 Coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Summer Share Your Story program was forced to pivot to an on-line virtual program. The summer program was 8 week's long and featured weekly on-line visits from actual published children's book authors. The 2020 Summer Share Your Story authors featured: Jeanna Ganas, DeCorey Hale, Carmen Rubin, Ty Allan Jackson, Shirley Rilett, Kate T. Parker, Orezime Uyeh and Kobi Yamada. Each week the featured author presented one of the facets of writing a book, and also shared insight into the publishing of their own children's book.



The 2021 Winter Share Your Story program will be unique in that it will be presented by all Black published children’s book authors. Committed to share their insight about book authorship and publishing are: Makaya Rose, author of “Why Bedtime Sucks,” Anna Nyakana, author of Niya Zuri books, Lariah Alexandria, author of “Lariah’s Big Dream,” Nicholas Buamah, author of “Kayla & Kyle,” Imani Ariana, author of “Disco Balls of the Universe,” Anthony Tucker, author of “Tied In,” Lyndsay Archer, author and illustrator of “Fly Doctor, Fly!” and Devin & Erica Alphin, authors of “Uh oh Kenzo.”



Participants in the 2021 Winter Share Your Story program will each receive a Share Your Story program kit that will include: a blank book of their own to illustrate and narrate with a story that they feel is important to share with the world, authors checklist, and a Share Your Story pencil. Parents or teachers interested in participating in the 2021 Winter Share Your Story program should contact Leap for Literacy at LFL@leapforliteracy.org or register at www.leapforliteracy.org/WSYS



Leap for Literacy is a non-profit youth development organization where kids can earn books in exchange for acts of kindness while developing their reading and writing skills so that they grow up to be kind, well read, accomplished adults.



Leap For Literacy

PO Box 2372

Peachtree City, Georgia 30269 Peachtree City, GA, January 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In honor of Black History Month, Leap for Literacy is excited to announce the first all Black Author Share Your Story program which will begin on Monday, February 1, 2021. The Leap for Literacy Share Your Story program is designed to inspire the next generation of authors by educating them about the steps required for book authorship and book publishing. This beginner program is open to students ages 6-12.Previously, the Share Your Story program was conducted in person by Leap for Literacy founder, Stanley Tucker. Due to the 2020-2021 Coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Summer Share Your Story program was forced to pivot to an on-line virtual program. The summer program was 8 week's long and featured weekly on-line visits from actual published children's book authors. The 2020 Summer Share Your Story authors featured: Jeanna Ganas, DeCorey Hale, Carmen Rubin, Ty Allan Jackson, Shirley Rilett, Kate T. Parker, Orezime Uyeh and Kobi Yamada. Each week the featured author presented one of the facets of writing a book, and also shared insight into the publishing of their own children's book.The 2021 Winter Share Your Story program will be unique in that it will be presented by all Black published children’s book authors. Committed to share their insight about book authorship and publishing are: Makaya Rose, author of “Why Bedtime Sucks,” Anna Nyakana, author of Niya Zuri books, Lariah Alexandria, author of “Lariah’s Big Dream,” Nicholas Buamah, author of “Kayla & Kyle,” Imani Ariana, author of “Disco Balls of the Universe,” Anthony Tucker, author of “Tied In,” Lyndsay Archer, author and illustrator of “Fly Doctor, Fly!” and Devin & Erica Alphin, authors of “Uh oh Kenzo.”Participants in the 2021 Winter Share Your Story program will each receive a Share Your Story program kit that will include: a blank book of their own to illustrate and narrate with a story that they feel is important to share with the world, authors checklist, and a Share Your Story pencil. Parents or teachers interested in participating in the 2021 Winter Share Your Story program should contact Leap for Literacy at LFL@leapforliteracy.org or register at www.leapforliteracy.org/WSYSLeap for Literacy is a non-profit youth development organization where kids can earn books in exchange for acts of kindness while developing their reading and writing skills so that they grow up to be kind, well read, accomplished adults.Leap For LiteracyPO Box 2372Peachtree City, Georgia 30269 Contact Information Leap For Literacy

Stanley Tucker

770-315-4412



leapforliteracy.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Leap For Literacy