Press Releases Action Plus Bail Bonds Press Release

Receive press releases from Action Plus Bail Bonds: By Email RSS Feeds: Action Plus Introduces Tips on How to Can Protect a Mentally Ill Loved One if They Are Arrested

"We cannot stress enough to be sure to ask for a C.I.T. or Crisis Intervention Team to respond."

Clearwater, FL, January 06, 2021 --(



According to the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) 2 million people with mental illness are booked into jails each year. Nearly 15% of men and 30% of women booked into jails have a serious mental health condition.



Many people do not believe they are mentally ill and refuse to seek help. And even if they do know, finding the right treatment and being medication compliant is a challenge.



This often can result in a crisis and a call to 911 for assistance.



"We cannot stress enough to be sure to ask for a C.I.T. or Crisis Intervention Team to respond," says Frank Kopczynski, Owner of Action Plus Bail Bonds.



Frank is certified in Mental Health First Aid and has been a guest lecturer at Eckerd College, and various social and civic groups discussing mental health issues related to the criminal justice system.



A Crisis Intervention Team are trained to help those with a mental illness. When individuals living with mental illness are experiencing a mental health crisis or are acting out as a result of a mental illness, C.I.T. works to divert them to appropriate mental health services rather than just dragging them off to jail to be bonded out.



If it does come down them being arrested, Action Plus offers information about how you can be in a better position to assure the welfare of your loved one.



"More often than not, a family member has vital information they would like to convey regarding the medications the defendant needs – not only to deal with their mental issues but also chronic health conditions."



More information can be found at: https://actionplusbb.com/2020/08/25/protect-mentally-ill-arrest/ Clearwater, FL, January 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Action Plus has released important information on what to do if a loved one with a mental illness has been arrested.According to the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) 2 million people with mental illness are booked into jails each year. Nearly 15% of men and 30% of women booked into jails have a serious mental health condition.Many people do not believe they are mentally ill and refuse to seek help. And even if they do know, finding the right treatment and being medication compliant is a challenge.This often can result in a crisis and a call to 911 for assistance."We cannot stress enough to be sure to ask for a C.I.T. or Crisis Intervention Team to respond," says Frank Kopczynski, Owner of Action Plus Bail Bonds.Frank is certified in Mental Health First Aid and has been a guest lecturer at Eckerd College, and various social and civic groups discussing mental health issues related to the criminal justice system.A Crisis Intervention Team are trained to help those with a mental illness. When individuals living with mental illness are experiencing a mental health crisis or are acting out as a result of a mental illness, C.I.T. works to divert them to appropriate mental health services rather than just dragging them off to jail to be bonded out.If it does come down them being arrested, Action Plus offers information about how you can be in a better position to assure the welfare of your loved one."More often than not, a family member has vital information they would like to convey regarding the medications the defendant needs – not only to deal with their mental issues but also chronic health conditions."More information can be found at: https://actionplusbb.com/2020/08/25/protect-mentally-ill-arrest/ Contact Information Action Plus Bail Bonds

Frank Kopczynski

727-530-0146



https://actionplusbb.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Action Plus Bail Bonds