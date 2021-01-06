New Online Course Makes It Possible for You to Support and Teach the Whole Child

Learn how to implement UDL and SEL. A new course offered by Novak Education introduces best practices, tools, and shares practical applications so educators can learn how to apply the Universal Design for Learning (UDL) and Social Emotional Learning (SEL) frameworks in order to improve outcomes of students.

With what is happening right now in education, the COVID unknowns, and all of society’s uncertainties, the need to support our students not just with academics, but more importantly with social and emotional learning is imperative because all learning IS social and emotional.



Throughout the self-paced course, educators will learn how to utilize UDL and SEL seamlessly together to embrace variability both academically, socially, and emotionally and in the end will equip and empower educators to support and teach the whole child.



“Educating a child isn't just about improving academics. In order for them to survive and thrive in school, students need academic, social, emotional, and behavioral support. In other words, we must support the whole child if our students are going to succeed and excel in school, life, and work. This course will focus on how to do just that through the lens of Universal Design for Learning (UDL) and Social Emotional Learning.” - Lisa Bosio, Educator and course facilitator



To learn more about the course and to review the syllabus, see the course page here: (https://novakeducation.thinkific.com/courses/Educating-the-whole-child).



Social Copy:



In this new course, @EducationNovak helps you answer the question “What can I do as an educator or administrator to foster a safe and nurturing environment where students and staff can learn and thrive?” (Include link to article)



About Novak Education Consulting

Novak Educational Consulting is the premier organization for designing and delivering high-quality, evidence-based professional development on Universal Design for Learning (UDL), multi-tiered systems of support (MTSS), evidence-based tiered interventions, inclusive practice, and effective leadership practices.



Novak Educational Consulting offers a wide range of online self-paced and facilitated continuing education courses designed to help improve teaching practices, advance careers, and prepare educators, leaders, instructors, and hungry learners. Explore our catalog of courses https://www.novakeducation.com/online-courses/.



