Oculoplastic Consultants of the Carolinas Joins Wilmington Eye

Two locally owned practices join forces to expand access to highly-specialized vision procedures to the community.

Wilmington Eye, the area’s largest and most comprehensive ophthalmology practice, has been seeking ways to expand its offering of oculoplastic surgery and procedures, a subspecialty that has seen a huge increase in demand in the past years as the population of Wilmington and the surrounding area continues to grow.



Oculoplastic Consultants of the Carolinas, a smaller practice focusing solely on a single subspecialty, has become a trusted provider of specialty oculoplastic surgery and procedures, serving thousands of patients each year with a patient-first approach to care. By joining forces, Wilmington Eye will be able to drastically improve access to high quality specialty care that will meet the healthcare needs of the community.



“Bringing the only two oculoplastic surgeons in Eastern North Carolina together under Wilmington Eye will allow us to work together to maximize access and effectively grow this critical service for our patients,” says Dr. Alan Oester, partner and oculoplastic surgeon with Wilmington Eye.



Oculoplastic Consultants of the Carolinas has agreed to join Wilmington Eye and has transitioned all operations to Wilmington Eye effective January 4, 2021. During this transition, patients will not experience an interruption in care. Oculoplastic Consultants of the Carolina’s location on Medical Center Drive, located in the Delaney Radiology building, will remain open and will now serve as Wilmington Eye’s central location for oculoplastics.



“We’re excited to offer more access and convenience to patients and to the providers who refer to and rely on us to help care for their patients. More options and expertise will be offered under one roof,” says Dr. George Escaravage, oculoplastic surgeon and owner of Oculoplastic Consultants of the Carolinas.



After the transition, patients will enjoy increased access to an expanded suite of restorative procedures and cosmetic services. Patients will also see increased flexibility in scheduling appointments and access to multiple providers - including two board-certified oculoplastic surgeons, eight board-certified ophthalmologists, seven optometrists and a physician’s assistant. And, in late 2021, all essential vision and oculoplastic procedures will be performed at Wilmington Eye’s new state-of-the-art surgery center.



To learn more about Oculoplastic Consultants of the Carolinas joining Wilmington Eye, please visit wilmingtoneye.com.



About Wilmington Eye



Wilmington Eye is proud to offer the area’s widest range of vision correction and surgical services available. Our highly trained team of board-certified ophthalmologists and optometrists work together to provide the highest standard of comprehensive patient care, from infancy through adulthood.



About Oculoplastic Consultants of the Carolinas



Miranda Perales

910-763-3601



https://www.wilmingtoneye.com/



