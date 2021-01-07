Press Releases Blingvine Press Release

Receive press releases from Blingvine: By Email RSS Feeds: Blingvine Welcomes New Year 2021 with New Arrivals

Blingvine adds new jewellery designs to its collection following the New Year 2021 celebrations. The collection includes the latest trends in fashion necklaces, pendants, earrings, bracelets and bangles for women.

Chandigarh, India, January 07, 2021 --(

According to a senior executive at Blingvine, “Last year (2020) has been a challenging year for all of us. Not just the company but everyone associated with it – the customers, employees, manufacturers and all other stakeholders. The pandemic has impacted all of our lives, changed the way we follow our routines and how we view our health and our personal relationships. The economy struck hard and so did we. The safety of our employees and customers has been our foremost concern after lockdown. So we, at Blingvine, take time to be thankful and to reflect upon the good things we have… like our customers and stakeholders who have helped shape our business. To celebrate the same, we have added some extraordinary jewellery designs this year to our collection besides other benefits. We are glad to have such an amazing audience and we look forward to serving them in the future.”



Blingvine is known to create trends in fashion Jewelry with its unique designs and high-quality Imitation Jewelry. The Jewelry brand has proved it again with its extraordinary collection of new Arrivals this New Year. While the new jewellery designs are an addition to its jewellery collection, it also marks the beginning of new fashion trends in 2021. The customers have also welcomed this with amazing feedbacks and shooting sales at the starting of the year.



Know more at www.blingvine.com Chandigarh, India, January 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Blingvine, a premium fashion Jewelry store in India, treats its audience with freshly arrived new jewellery designs in the New Year 2021. The online store added the latest jewellery designs including fashion necklaces, pendants, earrings, bracelets and bangles for women to its catalogue. The collection consists of imported jewellery that is inspired by the latest trends in runway fashion.According to a senior executive at Blingvine, “Last year (2020) has been a challenging year for all of us. Not just the company but everyone associated with it – the customers, employees, manufacturers and all other stakeholders. The pandemic has impacted all of our lives, changed the way we follow our routines and how we view our health and our personal relationships. The economy struck hard and so did we. The safety of our employees and customers has been our foremost concern after lockdown. So we, at Blingvine, take time to be thankful and to reflect upon the good things we have… like our customers and stakeholders who have helped shape our business. To celebrate the same, we have added some extraordinary jewellery designs this year to our collection besides other benefits. We are glad to have such an amazing audience and we look forward to serving them in the future.”Blingvine is known to create trends in fashion Jewelry with its unique designs and high-quality Imitation Jewelry. The Jewelry brand has proved it again with its extraordinary collection of new Arrivals this New Year. While the new jewellery designs are an addition to its jewellery collection, it also marks the beginning of new fashion trends in 2021. The customers have also welcomed this with amazing feedbacks and shooting sales at the starting of the year.Know more at www.blingvine.com Contact Information Blingvine

Tanvi Gupta

800-923-9999



https://www.blingvine.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Blingvine