Velocity Press to Publish Drum & Bass History Book

London, United Kingdom, January 07, 2021 --(



This is the story of music forged from raw breakbeats and basslines that soundtracked a culture of all-night raves, specialist record shops and pirate radio stations. It’s the story of young producers embracing and re-appropriating new technology, trying to best their peers and create something that would have hundreds of people screaming for a rewind on Saturday night.



Photography is provided by Eddie Otchere who has an extensive archive of images, having been the photographer at Goldie’s seminal Metalheadz nights. His previously unseen visuals capture the essence of the music in a way that only someone who was fully immersed in the culture at the time could, and are the perfect accompaniment to the story being told.



Paul Terzulli says: “Despite the impact jungle had when it first hit, there was always an element of mystery about the music and its creators. You could experience it through vinyl, tapes of raves and pirate radio and, assuming you were old enough, going out to the raves themselves. However, finding out more about the creators of these futuristic soundscapes was a different task altogether. I felt that the stories of those responsible should be collated and presented in one place, rather than scattered across podcasts, YouTube videos and obsolete websites, or as anecdotes flickering past on a social media timeline.”



The book will be 25cm x 25cm, and the 160 pages will be printed and bound on heavyweight 130gsm paper with a hardback cover.



Who Say Reload isn’t out until March 2021, but if you pre-order it now at velocitypress.uk, you’ll receive first, signed by the author and with your name in the credits.



