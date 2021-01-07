Press Releases Streamline Designs LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Streamline Designs LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Streamline Designs Pays It Forward with Business Branding Giveaway

Streamline Designs LLC has announced that it will award a deserving Buffalo business with a custom branding package as part of their "Wrapping Up 2020" Business Branding Giveaway.

North Tonawanda, NY, January 07, 2021 --(



"Many small businesses have been forced to make some tough decisions over the last year, and we understand that budgets are completely revamped," said Christopher Lorich, President of Streamline Designs. "We hope that this giveaway will provide a hard-working business with a marketing boost in 2021."



To nominate your business, or another local business, make a short video (less than two minutes long) briefly explaining why the business deserves to win. Consider unique efforts the business has made to overcome the pandemic, including creative ways of modifying services, and/or special efforts to support the community. Post the video to the social media platform of your choice, and fill out the short entry form at streamlinedesigns.com/giveaway.



The grand prize winner will be chosen by Streamline Designs based on the information provided in the video submission, and will win a custom-designed full vehicle wrap, 8’x8’ wall wrap and a set of double-sided yard signs ($6,000+ value).



Entries must be received by January 15, 2021. For giveaway details and to enter, please visit streamlinedesigns.com/giveaway.



About Streamline Designs

Streamline Designs is a Buffalo-based marketing company that provides graphic marketing services to businesses of all sizes. Specializing in vehicle wraps, wall and window graphics, signage and much more, customers get the advantage of exceptional work while working with an experienced and professional team. Learn more at streamlinedesigns.com. North Tonawanda, NY, January 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Streamline Designs LLC, a leading graphic marketing company specializing in vinyl graphic design, production and installation, has announced that it will award a deserving Buffalo business with a custom branding package as part of their "Wrapping Up 2020" Business Branding Giveaway."Many small businesses have been forced to make some tough decisions over the last year, and we understand that budgets are completely revamped," said Christopher Lorich, President of Streamline Designs. "We hope that this giveaway will provide a hard-working business with a marketing boost in 2021."To nominate your business, or another local business, make a short video (less than two minutes long) briefly explaining why the business deserves to win. Consider unique efforts the business has made to overcome the pandemic, including creative ways of modifying services, and/or special efforts to support the community. Post the video to the social media platform of your choice, and fill out the short entry form at streamlinedesigns.com/giveaway.The grand prize winner will be chosen by Streamline Designs based on the information provided in the video submission, and will win a custom-designed full vehicle wrap, 8’x8’ wall wrap and a set of double-sided yard signs ($6,000+ value).Entries must be received by January 15, 2021. For giveaway details and to enter, please visit streamlinedesigns.com/giveaway.About Streamline DesignsStreamline Designs is a Buffalo-based marketing company that provides graphic marketing services to businesses of all sizes. Specializing in vehicle wraps, wall and window graphics, signage and much more, customers get the advantage of exceptional work while working with an experienced and professional team. Learn more at streamlinedesigns.com. Contact Information Streamline Designs LLC

Christopher Lorich

716-255-2578



https://streamlinedesigns.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Streamline Designs LLC