MJ Singh Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty

RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com. Sarasota, FL, January 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Muninder “MJ” Singh has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Realtor in the Lakewood Ranch office. A Florida resident since 1996, MJ has extensive knowledge of the local market and brings strong technological and problem-solving skills.“I joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty because of the reputation of the broker, great agent support and it is a trusted brand,” she said.MJ has a background in the medical and business industries along with extensive knowledge and expertise in trading stocks and futures. Born in Chandigarh, India, and raised in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, MJ has resided in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, since 2001 with her husband, Dr. Satnam Singh, MD, and their three children. MJ enjoys playing tennis and helping her son at the Polo games. She is a certified Usui Shiki Ryoho Third Degree Reiki Master and is studying Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU).The Lakewood Ranch office is located at 8215 Nature’s Way, Unit 109. MJ can be reached at (941) 807-1918 or MJSellsLWRSRQ@gmail.com.RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.