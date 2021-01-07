PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Boutique Black Label

Boutique Black Label Opens New Storefront in Downtown Wayne, Nebraska


Boutique Black Label has expanded beyond their online store, and now offers a location for rural residents to get the Boutique Black Label experience.

Wayne, NE, January 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Today, Boutique Black Label’s founder and CEO, Shani Ramirez, announced her boutique has expanded to a new location in northeast Nebraska.

In addition to the online store, Boutique Black Label is now found at its brick-and-mortar location of 117 West 2nd Street, which was previously the City Hall Building in Wayne, Nebraska.

Shani Ramirez states, “I have always loved clothes and helping others. I am excited to bring quality and affordable pieces to those in the community not only for women but options for infants and kids as well. I am looking forward to providing a one-of-a-kind boutique experience for women of all ages. To say that I am blessed to have this opportunity in a community such as Wayne is an understatement. As Boutique Black Label continues to accelerate, I look forward to offering several part-time positions to local community members.”

Boutique Black Label’s first day of operations was December 12, 2020. The store is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

About Boutique Black Label
Boutique Black Label started as an online boutique that was founded in February of 2020 with the mission of providing quality pieces that encourage women to feel empowered and confident. In December of 2020 Boutique Black Label expanded into the brick and mortar space, by opening a location in Wayne, Nebraska. Boutique Black Label was founded by Shani Ramirez.
Contact Information
Boutique Black Label
Shani Ramirez
712-389-6670
Contact
https://boutiqueblacklabel.com

