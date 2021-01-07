Boutique Black Label Opens New Storefront in Downtown Wayne, Nebraska

Press Releases Boutique Black Label Press Release

Boutique Black Label has expanded beyond their online store, and now offers a location for rural residents to get the Boutique Black Label experience.

Wayne, NE, January 07, 2021 --(



In addition to the online store, Boutique Black Label is now found at its brick-and-mortar location of 117 West 2nd Street, which was previously the City Hall Building in Wayne, Nebraska.



Shani Ramirez states, “I have always loved clothes and helping others. I am excited to bring quality and affordable pieces to those in the community not only for women but options for infants and kids as well. I am looking forward to providing a one-of-a-kind boutique experience for women of all ages. To say that I am blessed to have this opportunity in a community such as Wayne is an understatement. As Boutique Black Label continues to accelerate, I look forward to offering several part-time positions to local community members.”



Boutique Black Label’s first day of operations was December 12, 2020. The store is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



About Boutique Black Label

Shani Ramirez

712-389-6670



https://boutiqueblacklabel.com



