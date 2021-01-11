Nashville Expat Music Producer TheRealJonSmith Launches New Record Label in Los Angeles

Press Releases Jonathan Smith a.k.a. TheRealJonSmith Press Release Share Blog

Los Angeles based Music Producer Jonathan Smith (a.k.a. TheRealJonSmith) builds upon his Nashville roots in LA as he creates a new multi-genre indie record label that will give incredible new talent a platform to be heard, and seen.





www.nativesouthrecords.com Los Angeles, CA, January 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The new label venture, Native South Records, is an independent, boutique record label based in Los Angeles. The label was created and is owned by notable multi - genre music producer, songwriter, mixer, composer, and session drummer Jonathan Smith (a.k.a. TheRealJonSmith). Jonathan spent over a decade working professionally as a touring / session drummer in Nashville, later forging a career as a music producer, songwriter, and mixer. He relocated to Los Angeles in 2011 after his band Luna Halo (Rick Rubin / Columbia Records) went on indefinite hiatus.Native South Records label owner TheRealJonSmith has worked with Multi-Platinum / Multi-Grammy Award Winning Artists such as Blake Shelton, Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts), Karen Fairchild (Little Big Town), Kevin Max (dcTalk), Michael Sweet (Stryper), Michael Tait (dcTalk / Newsboys), Claude McKnight (Take 6), as well as other major and indie label artists like Luna Halo, Hayley Kiyoko, Mindy Smith, Christian Lopez, Juliet Simms, and Michael English...to name just a few.Native South Records was originally conceived to give an independent platform for artists Jonathan was producing and developing. The Native South Records team works closely with content creators, cinematographers, directors, photographers, publishers, major labels, p.r.o.’s, investors, and music supervisors for placement opportunities, having placed songs in Universal Pictures, ABC, NBC, MTV, and Discovery Channel, etc.TheRealJonSmith and the Native South Records team are leveraging their vast network of creative and business relationships from the years spent working in Nashville, Los Angeles, and Internationally. Native South Records has a small batch, boutique mentality regarding song creation, record making, and artist development, coupled with a modern mindset and workflow.Native South Records will be releasing debut artist singles, albums, and videos in 2021.www.nativesouthrecords.com Contact Information Native South Records

Jonathan Smith

615-586-7740



www.nativesouthrecords.com

www.therealjonsmith.com



