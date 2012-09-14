PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS

PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Presents CASHARMOUR, a System That Automates All Payment and Receipt Processes


CASHARMOUR is an automatic payment management system.

Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, January 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CASHARMOUR from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is an automatic payment management system, which adapts to any type of business.

With CASHARMOUR, the aim of PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is to automate all money management processes, without allowing the access by non-authorized people. It is, therefore, a system that compromises the improvement of business performance, employee’s performance and customer service.

The CASHARMOUR payment solution can be used at any point of sale to the public, it allows different methods of payment (MB Way, mobile, cards, cash, etc.) and can be integrated with any POS or platform. In addition, it has three major advantages.

- About efficiency, CASHARMOUR decreases the waiting time per transaction, allows automatic closing of the boxes, automatically calculates the necessary availability of change and monitors all information in real-time.
- As for ergonomics, this PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS system seeks to adapt to the client’s needs, being easily integrated into the company’s management system.
- Finally, when it comes to security, it eliminates human errors related to handling money and change while verifying and authenticating notes and coins.

In addition to facing a new consumer experience (present in any sector of activity), CASHARMOUR is a dynamic and versatile system that adapts to the market and presents different configuration possibilities that meet the needs of its clients.

Take a look at https://oemkiosks.com/?page=casharmour

The future is happening.

Photo: https://ibb.co/WgP50CZ
Contact Information
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
Miguel Soares
+351 304 501 710
Contact
oemkiosks.com/

