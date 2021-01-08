Fontasa Memory Systems Signs Distribution Agreement with New Yorker Electronics

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

Northvale, NJ, January 08, 2021 --(



Fortasa Memory Systems offers industry standard as well as unique and non-commodity data storage solutions. Fortasa’s storage solutions have been successfully deployed in a wide range of industries such as industrial automation, life sciences, government and defense, automotive, and many others.



Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, Fortasa is fully ISO 9001:2015 certified and offers the broadest product portfolio of storage solutions supporting multiple bus interfaces and form factors. Fortasa's products are offered in Standard and Industrial temperature ranges with extended security and custom features and form factors.



According to Fortasa General Manager Samuel Nakhimovsky, “With the new distribution agreement with New Yorker Electronics, we greatly extend our sales reach into critical Industrial and Defense related customer base where our high reliability and feature rich Solid State Drive add the greatest customer value. This agreement forms a win-win relationship for both companies,” he added.



New Yorker Electronics, established in 1948, is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors. “We’re proud to be entering this agreement with Fortasa. We have always been able to provide a personalized service and availability in the passive arena that the giant distributors cannot offer,” said Barry Slivka, President of New Yorker Electronics. “Working with Fortasa, we can now bring our brand of service and pricing to the world of Flash Storage memory solutions to offer end-to-end solutions for all customers.”



As a franchise distributor for Fontasa Memory Systems, New Yorker Electronics supplies its full portfolio of PC Memory Cards; Secure Digital, microSD, CFast and CompactFlash cards; PATA/IDE, PCIe, SATA Interface and USB interface options.



About New Yorker Electronics

