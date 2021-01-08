Release 66 of Digital HRMS is Out Now

Press Releases The Digital Group Press Release

Digital HRMS is an end-to-end employee management solution, developed by The Digital Group, that can be customized to meet the needs of every business. It’s an ideal HR partner that empowers your workforce, simplifies your operations and drives your business goals. Now, you can get full access to Digital HRMS with real data, Free for 90 Days! Visit the website www.digitalhrms.com or drop an email to marketing@thedigitalgroup.com. Pune, India, January 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Digital Group (T/DG) announced the Release 66 of Digital HRMS this month, which brings another set of updates. Digital HRMS is a HR Software product developed by T/DG and this new release focuses on new functionalities added to the Recruitment and Conference Room Booking, along with a few other modules.The Digital HRMS team has been consistently putting an effort towards launching new updates and on the introduction of added functionalities through frequent releases for an enhanced user experience. There are quite a few new updates that Release 66 brings.What’s New in Release 66- Web API functionality for offer letter creation- "Expected Variable CTC" added as a new request type in the CTC section- New field "Level" added in Designation tab- New page created with details on Interview feedback and HR feedback- Provision of rescheduling introduced in Conference Room Booking- Updated User Manual integrated in the platform- New pages for Initiate Hiring and Offer Approval- Candidate Dashboard Page redesign- Provision for bulk upload of the location data in the remote location attendance trackingWith the continuous updates to the platform and new functionalities being added every few weeks, the Digital HRMS team has its focus on creating a new user experience for their users. There are, reportedly, many new updates and features in the pipeline, that will be live in the upcoming releases of Digital HRMS.About Digital HRMSDigital HRMS is an end-to-end employee management solution, developed by The Digital Group, that can be customized to meet the needs of every business. It’s an ideal HR partner that empowers your workforce, simplifies your operations and drives your business goals. Now, you can get full access to Digital HRMS with real data, Free for 90 Days! Visit the website www.digitalhrms.com or drop an email to marketing@thedigitalgroup.com. Contact Information The Digital Group

Raviraj Majgaonkar

+91 20 66532051



www.thedigitalgroup.com



