PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Daleth Music Group

Press Release

Receive press releases from Daleth Music Group: By Email RSS Feeds:

IAMSAYIBOY Pays Tribute to Those Lost in 2020


Daleth Music Group's newly signed artist, IAMSAYIBOY, pays tribute to those in the black community that were lost in 2020 by dedicating his music.

San Diego, CA, January 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Saturday, January 9, Antonio IAMSAYIBOY Pearson is filming music video “Origin.” It is a dedication to one of the many black figures we lost in 2020, Chadwick Boseman. IAMSAYIBOY being devastated, like many others about the loss, has turned around his sadness towards a positive light by capturing some of the lost in his artwork.

Touched by Chadwick’s thoughtfulness and works, the “Origin” video hopes to be a reflection of Chadwick’s efforts in the culture and community. It is about the beginning and the path. It is set to be released in time for Black History month.

The late and great Laker’s Kobe Bryant is referenced in IAMSAYIBOY’s 2020 single “No Breaks.” “No Breaks” is a car enthusiast’s eargasm due to the infectious beat that goes with driving that performance car.

IAMSAYIBOY hopes that his artistry lives on so people can continue to remember their legacy.
Contact Information
Wendy Coleman
248-726-9663
Contact
www.dalethmusic.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Daleth Music Group
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help