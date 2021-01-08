IAMSAYIBOY Pays Tribute to Those Lost in 2020

Press Releases Daleth Music Group Press Release

Daleth Music Group's newly signed artist, IAMSAYIBOY, pays tribute to those in the black community that were lost in 2020 by dedicating his music.

Touched by Chadwick’s thoughtfulness and works, the “Origin” video hopes to be a reflection of Chadwick’s efforts in the culture and community. It is about the beginning and the path. It is set to be released in time for Black History month.



The late and great Laker’s Kobe Bryant is referenced in IAMSAYIBOY’s 2020 single “No Breaks.” “No Breaks” is a car enthusiast’s eargasm due to the infectious beat that goes with driving that performance car.



Saturday, January 9, Antonio IAMSAYIBOY Pearson is filming music video "Origin." It is a dedication to one of the many black figures we lost in 2020, Chadwick Boseman. IAMSAYIBOY being devastated, like many others about the loss, has turned around his sadness towards a positive light by capturing some of the lost in his artwork. Touched by Chadwick's thoughtfulness and works, the "Origin" video hopes to be a reflection of Chadwick's efforts in the culture and community. It is about the beginning and the path. It is set to be released in time for Black History month. The late and great Laker's Kobe Bryant is referenced in IAMSAYIBOY's 2020 single "No Breaks." "No Breaks" is a car enthusiast's eargasm due to the infectious beat that goes with driving that performance car. IAMSAYIBOY hopes that his artistry lives on so people can continue to remember their legacy.

