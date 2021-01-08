Bradley Dunleavy Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Realtor Bradley Dunleavy Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Downtown Sarasota, Florida, Office.

Sarasota, FL, January 08, 2021 --(



Brad has a background in home repair, writing, blogging and YouTube video production - skills which migrate well to the real estate industry. He became a real estate professional shortly after moving to the area from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada in 2016.



With strong marketing and customer service skills, Brad says he joined RE/MAX because it is “one of the most recognized real estate companies worldwide.”



He is a native of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada and studied Business Administration at Algonquin College in Ottawa. He is the founder of J Cloud Ministries, a recently formed nonprofit organization involved in helping feed and clothe Sarasota’s homeless.



The downtown Sarasota office is located at 1500 State Street. Brad can be reached at (941) 587-9458 or BradSellsSarasota@gmail.com.



RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com. Sarasota, FL, January 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Bradley Dunleavy has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Realtor in the downtown Sarasota office. He specializes in residential real estate in the Sarasota/Bradenton area.Brad has a background in home repair, writing, blogging and YouTube video production - skills which migrate well to the real estate industry. He became a real estate professional shortly after moving to the area from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada in 2016.With strong marketing and customer service skills, Brad says he joined RE/MAX because it is “one of the most recognized real estate companies worldwide.”He is a native of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada and studied Business Administration at Algonquin College in Ottawa. He is the founder of J Cloud Ministries, a recently formed nonprofit organization involved in helping feed and clothe Sarasota’s homeless.The downtown Sarasota office is located at 1500 State Street. Brad can be reached at (941) 587-9458 or BradSellsSarasota@gmail.com.RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.