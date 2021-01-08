OPTIMDosing Launches Automated COVID-19 Pre-Screening App for Schools & Employers

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases OptimDosing Press Release

OPTIMDosing (a digital health company) with solutions for remote-patient monitoring and optimized pharmacological dosing recommendations has launched a new app.

Farmington Hills, MI, January 08, 2021 --(



AITIA Coronavirus takes on the compliance burden of tracking employees, visitors, students and teachers by creating an easy-to-use platform that allows administrators the ability to customize screening criteria, send reminders to its registered users, push alerts and track risk-exposure to the coronavirus. Utilizing AWS HIPAA-compliant servers, AITIA Coronavirus ensures that all submitted data is secure.



“We believe AITIA Coronavirus (in conjunction with a well-defined reopening plan) can assist our country return to in-person learning for our children and an in-person return-to-work for businesses. For example, a K-8 school located in Michigan that has been using the AITIA Coronavirus app since August, was able to utilize AITIA to more granularly track potential exposure to individuals that were in contact with COVID-19 and sequester only those parts of the school that may have had contact - while keeping the rest of the school open,” said Dr. Kenneth Kohn, Co-Founder of OptimDosing. “This program, in conjunction with state-mandated reopening guidelines (such as limiting class sizes, daily sanitizing, social distancing, and masks) has allowed our schools to maintain some semblance of reopening while minimizing the impact of the global pandemic on children’s education. We know that exposure to individuals with COVID-19 is not a matter of if, but when. With the help of AITIA, schools and businesses are using technology to keep our economy going in these unprecedented times.”



AITIA Coronavirus simplifies the pre-screening process in several ways. It offers:



· Pre-set reminders that are designed to ensure visitors/users provide responses to pre-screening criteria

· Alerts & Notifications that are sent to administrators when responses fall outside acceptable criteria defined by the administrator

· Dashboard that allows administrators to visualize the population in a quick glance to assess risk

· Symptom Screening questions that can be customized to assess possible risk for COVID-19



While this is the first application for the AITIA platform, AITIA was originally designed as a remote patient monitoring tool to assist doctors and patients to collect information that can assist in improving patient diagnosis, treatment and on-going care for critical as well as acute patient needs. For more information on the app, please visit the app website at www.aitiaapp.com.



About OptimDosing:

OptimDosing is a digital healthcare technology company passionate about solving the communication challenges in healthcare. The OptimDosing digital solutions are built using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) to provide informed insights and recommendations to healthcare professionals regarding their patients’ healthcare needs.



Kiran Chin

646-980-5008



https://optimdosing.com



