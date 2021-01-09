Hear from Leading Pharmaceutical, Biotech Companies and Regulatory Experts at RNA Therapeutics 2021

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Hear from leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies, regulatory experts and academia on a wide variety of topics. Furthermore, with increasing developments in RNA therapeutics, this year’s agenda will explore the growing potential of RNAi.



Here are some topics covered on RNA Therapeutic Applications:



Novel Therapies for Inherited Retinal Diseases

• An overview of ProQR’s RNA therapies platform

• Sepofarsen (QR-110) for Leber’s Congenital Amaurosis (LCA10)

• QR-421a for Usher syndrome Exon 13

• QR-1123 for P23H autosomal dominant RP

• QR-504a for Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy

Jennifer Pluim, Vice President Medical Affairs, ProQR



Moving cardiovascular noncoding RNA therapeutics towards clinical reality

• Innovative approaches to discover noncoding RNAs in cardiovascular disease

• Testing noncoding RNAs in large animal models

• Design of adaptive clinical studies using noncoding RNA modulators

Thomas Thum, Director, Institute of Molecular and Translational Therapeutic Strategies, Hannover Medical School



RNA immunotherapies: developing cancer vaccines against immunogenic neoantigens

• A collaboration with the aim to develop a new generation of cancer vaccines via RNA

• New developments in immunology have made immunotherapy of cancer a new treatment option

• An overview of the technology and potential for further oncology therapeutics

Wigard Kloosterman, CSO, Frame Therapeutics



Self-amplifying mRNA (SAM) vaccines

• Overview the principal and preclinical program of the GSK self-amplifying RNA program, illustrated by specific examples

• Update the progress on its technical development

• Potentially discuss the clinical POC of the platform

Dong Yu, Fellow, Senior Director, and Head, GSK Vaccines



