Europesure Expands It’s COVID-19 Cover

London, United Kingdom, January 09, 2021 --(



The COVID-19 add-on currently gives cancellation cover to clients who need to cancel a trip because they have been hospitalised with COVID-19 and also, if they do travel, cover for medical and repatriation expenses if they catch the virus whilst on their trip. The expansion to the cover now includes :



Prior to Travelling :

· Cancellation cover up to £/€ 1,500 per insured person (Excess £/€ 100) if they –

a) are forced to quarantine/self-isolate following a positive COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 test up to 14 days prior to their departure.

b) show symptoms of COVID-19 and are Denied Boarding at their point of departure.



Whilst Travelling :

· Extension of Stay cover if they are forced to quarantine/self-isolate due to COVID-19 whilst on their trip and cannot make their return journey on the due date. The benefits are: up to £/€ 50 per day additional accommodation costs (maximum 14 days) and up to £/€ 300 for a flight within Europe or up to £/€ 500 for a Worldwide flight (no excesses apply to these covers)

· Denied Boarding cover if they show symptoms of COVID-19 and are denied boarding at their point of departure on their return journey and need to extend their stay. Benefits are: up to £/€ 50 per day additional accommodation costs (maximum 14 days) and up to £/€ 300 for a flight within Europe or up to £/€ 500 for a Worldwide flight (no excesses apply to these covers).



Depending upon where the client resides, the cover is underwritten by Lloyd’s or Lloyd’s Insurance Company SA (Lloyd’s Europe) and is sold and administered by Status Global Insurance who are fully regulated in the UK and Cyprus and are Coverholders at Lloyd’s and Lloyd’s Europe.



Paul O’Sullivan, Director at Status Global Insurance says, “Having been one of the first companies to offer cancellation and medical cover in respect of COVID-19 to our affiliate network and clients based throughout Europe, we are delighted that we are now able to offer one of the most comprehensive COVID-19 covers available in the market. The World is trying to open up again and Europesure is striving to be at the forefront of innovative solutions by giving additional cover and security to those who want to start travelling again. We welcome enquiries from any brokers or introducers who have clients in Europe and who want to be able to offer this product to their clients.”



For more information please visit the Europesure website:

Paul O'Sullivan

+44 (0)203 5147032



www.statusglobalinsurance.com

www.linkedin.com/in/paulosullivan1/



