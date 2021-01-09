World Finance Names Locus Bio-Energy Best Upstream Solutions Company Driving Economic Growth in Oil & Gas

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Locus Bio-Energy Solutions Press Release

Oil innovation company chosen as North American winner for biosurfactant solutions that improve financial stability and sustainability.

Houston, TX, January 09, 2021 --(



The Houston-based oil innovation company developed the industry’s first biosurfactant solutions that replace and outperform synthetic chemicals at a fraction of the dosage rate and cost. The globally recognized green treatments boost oil production, extend well life span and may qualify users in some U.S. regions for annual tax credits that can be worth millions - enabling operators to do more with less.



“Locus BE is at the forefront of a performance shift in well operations - the significant production increases of our economically viable biosurfactant technologies increase operator revenue streams and can result in sustainable growth and global market stability,” said Jonathan Rogers, CEO of Locus BE.



Changing energy consumption behavior and social pressure have drastically altered the oil and gas industry - forcing producers to make significant changes to secure their futures. As these factors create a challenging path forward, World Finance’s Oil & Gas Awards team sought to find companies like Locus BE, which are accelerating the industry’s economic and environmental transformation.



“If the hyper-competitive environment that is predicted comes to pass, Locus Bio-Energy Solutions is a business guaranteeing success into the future,” said Terry Johnson, Senior Oil & Gas Awards Coordinator for World Finance. “Our panel deemed it one of the companies best equipped to thrive in this new business landscape while meeting the highest international standards. The team is well aware of the challenges that exist and are prepared for what is coming.”



Locus BE’s selection as best upstream company in North America started with a detailed review of a nomination from mortgage banking firm Pan American Finance, followed by extensive due diligence and research into the company’s unique approach.



“I nominated Locus Bio-Energy Solutions for the same reasons that are attracting oil companies, top industry experts and investors: because there’s been an undeniable need for new, cost-effective technology that can successfully increase sustainability and financial security across the industry, and the startup’s biosurfactant solutions meet that need,” said Edmund Miller, Senior Managing Director Partner at Pan American Finance.



For more information on Locus BE, its biosurfactant treatments or partnership opportunities, visit LocusBioEnergy.com.



About Locus Bio-Energy Solutions



Locus Bio-Energy Solutions™ (Locus BE) has patented technology that brings green biosurfactant treatments to the oilfield proven to outperform synthetic chemicals at a fraction of the dosage rates and cost. A world-class team of R&D scientists have solved the problems plaguing other biological-based products with the development of biosurfactant treatments optimized for enhanced oil recovery, wellbore cleaning, and paraffin wax and asphaltene remediation, including the cleaning of rods, pipelines and flow lines, casings and solidified storage tank bottoms. The environmentally friendly and biodegradable solutions have been globally recognized for their ability to maximize ESG and profitability, solve top pain points and help operators do more with less. They are the only green treatments approved as a tertiary EOR technology, qualifying users for millions of dollars annually in state tax incentives. 