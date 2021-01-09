Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ThrottleNet Press Release

Receive press releases from ThrottleNet: By Email RSS Feeds: ThrottleNet Named Top Cyber Security Firm for Second Year in a Row by Small Business Monthly

St. Louis, MO, January 09, 2021 --(



ThrottleNet joins an exclusive group selected as a Best In Cyber Security company. These firms represent the very best in helping businesses maintain a high level of data privacy through top line products and services for antivirus and malware protection, while providing an escalated approach to prevention of any type of cyber disaster.



The top cyber security firms are selected from nominations and comments from clients. The full list of businesses receiving this recognition will appear in the February, 2021 edition of Small Business Monthly.



“Data piracy continues to be one of the biggest challenges a business will face, and ThrottleNet takes a very aggressive approach to cyber security,” said George Rosenthal, President. “We create a customized best practices security program for each client so their entire network is highly protected. In fact no client of ThrottleNet has ever had to pay a ransom to retrieve their data. Overall we saved our clients $2.6 million dollars in thwarting a variety ransomware attacks in 2019. Our entire team is excited to be recognized for their award winning efforts.”



Rosenthal said ThrottleNet pays special attention to ensure all client cyber security and IT service needs are a top company priority. “We constantly track customer satisfaction. ThrottleNet has received over 159 Google reviews from happy clients with an average score of 4.9 out of 5. These are customers who choose to share their experiences working with us. Our staff not only helps clients improve their business operations but also saves them money. It is why more and more companies are outsourcing all their cyber security and technology needs to ThrottleNet.”



ThrottleNet became an open book management company in 2010. Every member of the team shares in the firm’s monthly profits. This, coupled with the fact that customers are not locked into long term agreements, ensures each team member goes above and beyond to provide the best customer service in the industry. For additional information visit https://throttlenet.com



About ThrottleNet, Inc.

Contact Information ThrottleNet

Steve Turner

314-205-0800

throttlenet.com

Steve Turner

314-205-0800



throttlenet.com



