SottoPelle® Recognizes Janine Hopkins, M.D.,F.A.A.D. for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients

SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).

Monroe, LA, January 09, 2021 --(



Dr. Janine Hopkins, M.D., F.A.A.D. is a board-certified dermatologist and experienced physician practicing in Monroe since 1996. Dr. Hopkins received training through a progressive program with an emphasis on surgical and cosmetic dermatology at LSU’s School of Medicine in New Orleans.



Dr. Hopkins is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology and the secretary and treasurer of the Louisiana Dermatological Society; she also served as the past state chair for the Dermatology Foundation, and is a member of the American Society of Dermatological Surgery, and the Ouachita Medical Society. Dr. Hopkins continues to speak publicly and lecture around the globe and educate others concerning her specialty.



Dr. Hopkins offers innovative treatments and procedures specific to her patients’ needs. While traveling the globe lecturing, Dr. Hopkins is constantly learning new techniques and technologies. Dr. Hopkins has recently been awarded a patent pending that will allow her patients and the health care market to more efficiently apply serums and medications.



Speaking upon her work, Janine Hopkins, M.D., F.A.A.D. stated, “As a board-certified dermatologist, I have a heightened awareness and understanding of the role hormones play in the process of intrinsic aging for both men and women. Hormone deficiency accelerates collagen loss and aging, so it is imperative to address hormone deficiency as part of an anti-aging treatment plan. Providing bioidentical hormone replacement therapy is as important for anti-aging as other treatments I offer such as neuromodulators, fillers, and laser procedures, and is imperative for optimal health and overall well-being of my patients.”



Since adding SottoPelle® BHRT and dosing application services to her practice Janine Hopkins, M.D., F.A.A.D., is able to provide more options on delivering optimal care, addressing the needs of her patients at every stage of their lives with an emphasis on skin cancer prevention and treatments.



When Janine Hopkins, M.D., F.A.A.D. is not working she is practicing what she preaches, which includes: exercising, eating healthy, skin care and optimizing her home health through cardio fitness, rowing, running, yoga and strength training to keep toned and fit.



“We are proud to be associated with Janine Hopkins, M.D., F.A.A.D. whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT,” states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle®. "We are thrilled to have Janine Hopkins, M.D., F.A.A.D. as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care.”



View additional information about Janine Hopkins, M.D., F.A.A.D. or to contact the office; please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/doctors/janine-hopkins-md/



Provider Information:

Janine Hopkins, M.D., F.A.A.D.

2509 Broadmoor Blvd., Suite A

Monroe, Louisiana, 71201

318-325-0600



Company Information:

SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com



Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.



Contact: SottoPelle® Marketing Team

Phone: (323) 986-5100

marketing@sphrt.com



Carol Tutera

323-986-5100



SottoPelleTherapy.com



