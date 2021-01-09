Toll Brothers New Home Community, The Highlands at Parker, Offers Its Final Home Sites, Several Move-in Ready Homes

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Toll Brothers Colorado Press Release

Parker, CO, January 09, 2021 --



Toll Brothers’ The Highlands at Parker community features exceptional mountain and open space views. Several fantastic home sites are available for building a dream home.



The many amenities included for residents of The Highlands and the neighboring Hills community are the Grand Hall and the Aquatic Center (located within the award-winning, master-planned Idyllwilde community) that provide year-round family fun with a pool, fitness center, entertainment room and BBQ pits for cookouts. School-age children may attend the highly-rated Douglas County schools.



“This community is built at the highest elevation in the area, giving our home owners great mountain and city views,” said Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. “The community has six distinctive one-and two-story home designs ranging in size from 2,800 square feet to 4,000 square feet. All of them can be personalized to fit each buyer’s design aesthetic and lifestyle.” Prices begin in the lower-$600,000s.



Toll Brothers also has two quick move-in ready homes available in the community for buyers who want to move soon. "We have one Berkley Classic design home that will be ready in January and one Bella Craftsman design home under construction that will be ready in June," Bailey added.



To reach the sales office for The Highlands at Parker (open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), take Exit 5 (S. Parker Road/CO-83) from E-470 and head south on S. Parker Road for 4.4 miles to Hess Road. Turn left onto Hess Road and travel 1.5 miles to Canterberry Parkway. Turn left onto Canterberry Parkway and go 1.2 miles to Pine Canyon Drive to the model at 11675 Pine Canyon Pt. For more information, visit tollbrothers.com/Colorado or call 303-955-5031.



About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers currently operates in 24 states nationwide, and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL). For six years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.



*From FORTUNE. 2020 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.



Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.tollbrothers.com



