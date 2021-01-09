

Realtor David Ahrens Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Downtown Sarasota, Florida, Office

Sarasota, FL, January 09, 2021 --(



Ahrens spent 27 years in the high-tech industry in marketing, including many years as a Chief Marketing Officer. He knows how to employ strategic and effective marketing plans consisting of digital, social and print campaigns. He is also a licensed Realtor with a RE/MAX brokerage in Ontario, where he spends his summers.



“My primary focus is always the client, period,” Ahrens said.



Originally from Canada, Ahrens lived in the California Bay area for 10 years before moving to Florida, and has a Bachelor of Commerce from Ryerson University in Toronto. He actively participates in volunteer work, and currently sits on the board of Bizworld.org, a not-for-profit organization focused on teaching entrepreneurial skills to children. He is an active triathlete, with more than 18 Ironman races completed and more than 110 triathlons overall.



The Sarasota office is located at 1500 State Street. Ahrens can be reached at (941) 822-8362 or davidahrens100@gmail.com.



Sarasota, FL, January 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- David Ahrens has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Sales Associate in the downtown Sarasota office. A resident of The Lake Club in Lakewood Ranch, he focuses on single-family homes in that community, as well as in the greater Sarasota area, specializing in upscale lifestyle options and waterfront or lakeside properties.

Ahrens spent 27 years in the high-tech industry in marketing, including many years as a Chief Marketing Officer. He knows how to employ strategic and effective marketing plans consisting of digital, social and print campaigns. He is also a licensed Realtor with a RE/MAX brokerage in Ontario, where he spends his summers.

"My primary focus is always the client, period," Ahrens said.

Originally from Canada, Ahrens lived in the California Bay area for 10 years before moving to Florida, and has a Bachelor of Commerce from Ryerson University in Toronto. He actively participates in volunteer work, and currently sits on the board of Bizworld.org, a not-for-profit organization focused on teaching entrepreneurial skills to children. He is an active triathlete, with more than 18 Ironman races completed and more than 110 triathlons overall.

The Sarasota office is located at 1500 State Street. Ahrens can be reached at (941) 822-8362 or davidahrens100@gmail.com.

RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.

