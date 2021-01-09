Nashville Religion Communicators Council Shares How to Enter and Win for an Award

Press Releases Religion Communicators Council Press Release

The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

The first meeting of 2021 took place virtually, as has been the common meeting ground for all events since March of last year. RCC Nashville President, Rev. Brian Fesler, moderated a panel discussion about how to enter and win the DeRose-Hinkhouse Memorial Awards. On the panel were fellow members with National Board of Governors for the Religion Communicators Council, Ryan Koch and Cherilyn Crowe.



The DeRose-Hinkhouse Memorial Awards are given annually to active members of the Religion Communicators Council who demonstrate excellence in religious communications and public relations. The awards are named to honor the late Victor DeRose and the late Paul M. Hinkhouse, leading lithographers in New York City, and longtime friends of the RCC. Both men shared a strong interest in, and concern for, excellence in communications, according to the RCC website.



The virtual meeting was recorded for RCC members through Zoom.



The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.



Contact Information Religion Communicators Council

Julie Brinker

615-687-4600

www.religioncommunicators.org/page/nashvillechapter

Julie Brinker

615-687-4600



www.religioncommunicators.org/page/nashvillechapter



