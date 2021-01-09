ATEN StreamLIVE™ PRO UC9040 Wins Innovative Product Award, Presented by Sound & Video Contractor

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ATEN Technology, Inc. Press Release

StreamLIVE PRO (UC9040) is a recipient of the prestigious 2020 award thanks to its innovative design.

Irvine, CA, January 09, 2021 --(



New to the StreamLIVE PRO, the OnAir Pro app includes powerful DVE (Digital Video Effects) and a built-in graphic editor to make a user’s iPad the perfect personal video editing suite. Users can freely combine, crop, and scale video to make professional PnP, PbP or split layouts and add transparent PNG images and backgrounds from their iPad’s photo library, as well as create title overlays with professional-looking effects in seconds. Everything can be done easily and in real time for great production, even during filming.



Key features:



- Simplifies streaming workflow – Integrates 1080p video capture, video recorder, video switch, streaming encoder, video converter, video splitter and audio mixer, all-in-one.

- Go live, anywhere – compatible with every major platform and can livestream to two platforms at the same time – Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo, Livestream, or any custom RTMP destination, all in high-quality full HD.

- Plug and play – No computer, monitor or complicated setups or software settings necessary.

- Easy connect – Built-in encoder and streaming server means users only need to connect to their video sources and network.

- Control and streaming in one – Competitors offer separate boxes, but the UC9040 has both control and stream functions built in.

- No more post-production – the ATEN OnAir App turns a user’s iPad into a personal video editing suite with on-the-fly editing.

- Design and present up to eight custom scenes with the intuitive touchscreen and custom scene editor.

- Transitions in stunning DVE, PbP or PiP visual effects.

- Add transparent PNG images, backgrounds and text overlay with professional-looking effects.



“Whether it’s livestreaming events, remote learning, onsite interviewing, house of worship streaming, professional livestreaming, or gaming, StreamLIVE PRO always ensures smooth-flowing events and professional-level content. Additionally, given the current climate, the requirement for livestreaming has grown considerably as the majority of the world has acclimated to remote learning and working. We hope to fill those gaps with the help of the StreamLIVE PRO,” said Aaron Johnson, senior product manager, ATEN Technology, Inc. “We want to thank Sound & Video Contractor for awarding us with the 2020 Innovative Product Award.”



For more information, please visit the UC9040 StreamLIVE™ PRO product page:

https://www.aten.com/global/en/products/usb-&-thunderbolt/content-creation/uc9040/



About ATEN Technology, Inc.:

ATEN Technology, Inc. is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseTAlliance, holding over 500 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV) and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.



A technology first company, ATEN’s advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in KVM, Pro AV, PDU, USB and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage and optimize electronics based on customer need. ATEN’s comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local U.S support. For more information, visit: www.aten.com/us/en/ and follow @ATENConnect on Twitter.



Isha Kamani

732-758-1100



www.mrbpr.com



