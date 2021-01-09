Susan Brown to Exhibit in International Virtual Exhibition, “Waiting the Event”

Press Releases Susan Brown Fine Art Press Release

Instagram: @susanbrownfineart Turin, Italy, January 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Five of Susan Brown’s “women” paintings have been accepted in “Waiting the Event” International Exhibition, through January, 2021. Susan Brown’s paintings are in watercolor, acrylic/mixed media and oil, and display a range of emotion and hope for the coming year.Sei L’Arte is an international arts organization, based in Italy, that promotes art for global culture and education, as well as sponsoring help for restoring Italian cultural treasures, including Venice. The Exhibition is presented in a 3D-like gallery display, so that viewers can experience the paintings as in a gallery:https://www.seilarte.it/digital-gallery/waiting-the-eventAbout the Artist:Susan L. Brown has been an artist since her childhood, winning awards as a student in Ohio and in Chicago, at Northwestern University. Moving to CA in 1978, she continued studying drawing and painting at College of San Mateo, San Jose State, UCSC, as well as selected painting workshops from leading instructors. In Oct. 2019 she taught at Ghost Ranch, NM, and will again once COVID permits.In the San Francisco Bay Area, Susan’s art has been exhibited at various galleries and has won awards at juried shows. In December 2011, Susan was invited to represent the United States in the Biennale Exhibition of Contemporary Art in Venice, Italy. Currently, her work is in five juried virtual exhibitions including Fusion Art, Santa Cruz Visual Arts Network, Pacific Art League’s 99th Year Celebration, (poster) and the Sei l’arte “Waiting for the Event.”Her work is also in private collections.For more information about Susan and her work, please visit her website: www.susanbrownfineart.comInstagram: @susanbrownfineart Contact Information Susan Brown Fine Art

