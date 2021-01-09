Press Releases Smarter AI Corporation Press Release

Receive press releases from Smarter AI Corporation: By Email RSS Feeds: Edgetensor and Smarter AI Collaborate to Bring Driver Monitoring to Video Telematics and Fleet Management Systems

Smarter AI and Edgetensor announce their collaboration to bring driver monitoring to video telematics and fleet management systems.

Las Vegas, NV, January 09, 2021 --(



The collaboration enables safer driving for vehicle fleets through the deployment of Edgetensor DMS models via Smarter AI Dashcams and other leading AI camera systems powered by the Smarter AI Platform.



Edgetensor Co-Founder and CEO Rajesh Narasimha said, “Edgetensor enables safe driving with our driver monitoring system, and we’re excited to deliver safe driving to video telematics and fleet management systems with Smarter AI Dashcams and the Smarter AI Platform.”



“Our Smarter AI Platform enables the deployment of AI cameras with precision AI for trusted data and decisions,” said Chris Piche, Smarter AI Founder. “Through our collaboration with Edgetensor, these precision AI models will now include DMS for safer driving by commercial vehicle fleets.”



Edgetensor DMS is available today with Smarter AI Dashcams and other leading AI camera systems based on the Smarter AI Platform. Las Vegas, NV, January 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Edgetensor, a leader in driver monitoring system (DMS) AI models for the transportation industry, and Smarter AI, the leader in AI cameras and enablement software with precision AI for trusted data and decisions, today announced a collaboration to deliver driver monitoring to video telematics and fleet management systems.The collaboration enables safer driving for vehicle fleets through the deployment of Edgetensor DMS models via Smarter AI Dashcams and other leading AI camera systems powered by the Smarter AI Platform.Edgetensor Co-Founder and CEO Rajesh Narasimha said, “Edgetensor enables safe driving with our driver monitoring system, and we’re excited to deliver safe driving to video telematics and fleet management systems with Smarter AI Dashcams and the Smarter AI Platform.”“Our Smarter AI Platform enables the deployment of AI cameras with precision AI for trusted data and decisions,” said Chris Piche, Smarter AI Founder. “Through our collaboration with Edgetensor, these precision AI models will now include DMS for safer driving by commercial vehicle fleets.”Edgetensor DMS is available today with Smarter AI Dashcams and other leading AI camera systems based on the Smarter AI Platform. Contact Information Smarter AI Corporation

Kelly Backstrom

702-706-6072



smarterai.camera



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Smarter AI Corporation