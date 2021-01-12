UDM Co., Ltd. is Bringing Its Carbon Composite Materials Manufacturing and Machine Parts Engineering Expertise to the US Market

Press Releases UDM Co.,Ltd. Press Release Share Blog

While most competitors manufacture ball bearings, UDM focuses on fluid bearings, which overcome the shortcomings of ball bearings using fluid between metals to minimize friction. UDM manufactures fluid bearings with carbon composite materials, which have 1,100%-better abrasion ratio than other products. Their excellent durability effectively reduces equipment maintenance costs.





Established in 2016, UDM continuously invests in research and development, applying for or registering two to three patents each year. While most competitors manufacture ball bearings, UDM focuses on fluid bearings, which overcome the shortcomings of ball bearings using fluid between metals to minimize friction. UDM manufactures fluid bearings with carbon composite materials, which have 1,100%-better abrasion ratio than other products. Their excellent durability effectively reduces equipment maintenance costs.



Another flagship product of UDM is the MX-5, a cutting fluid discharge device. Cutting equipment equipped with the MX-5 has excellent cooling functionality, ensuring faster and longer operation than other equipment. Large companies that apply the MX-5 to their production lines enjoy a 30% boost in productivity.



UDM also provides Workieum service, an enterprise network platform for small businesses. The platform matches businesses seeking suppliers with specialized workforces for small businesses with 50 employees or less. Users can find excellent partners by sharing information on specialized small companies in each field.



This allows suppliers to process the maximum amount of orders by reducing the CEO’s workload, while buyers have the advantage of saving time and money by conveniently searching and evaluating suppliers.



With the corporate philosophy of "making dreams come true" UDM strives to play a key role in fulfilling customer's dreams, with the ultimate goal of supplying the domestic and global markets.



Kyeonwook Nam

+82-51-203-7633



udm16.com/



