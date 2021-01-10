PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Lists Condo in Ferry Street Bridge


Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Lists Condo in Eugene.

Eugene, OR, January 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This condo offers a 2 car detached garage and private gated entry. The large living room includes a wood burning fireplace and a sliding glass door leading to the patio. The kitchen offers granite countertops, newer appliances, and it opens up to the formal dining area. Upstairs you will find two primary suites both complete with en suite bathrooms and separate decks.

1500 Norkenzie Rd #51 is offered at $289,900.

If you are interested in this condo or other homes in Eugene, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435.

The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way.
Contact Information
The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group
Danielle Wilkinson
541-349-2644
Contact
eugenehomegroup.com

