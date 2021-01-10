Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

Receive press releases from MTS Management Group: By Email RSS Feeds: "Things To Come" Are Promised on New Album from MTS' Jeremy Parsons

MTS' San Antonio-based alt-country artist is releasing his latest collection on January 8th, 2021.

San Antonio, TX, January 10, 2021 --(



Track Listing:

1. Things To Come

2. Tragedy

3. Good Ole Days

4. Masquerade

5. Lillian

6. Looking Back

7. I Am

8. Issues

9. Sit And Spin

10. Something Other Than You Are



Watch the video for title track, “Things To Come” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPGbuvj0wgk.



Jeremy Parsons has huge commercial potential and is most definitely a name to watch out for.” –MusicExistence



“Parsons’ sharp wisdom is ours for the taking.” –B-Sides and Badlands



“I keep finding something else to appreciate; if not the phenomenal production, the lyrics and the images beautifully painted in the storyline, by a voice that’s easy and smooth on the ear.” –Jamsphere



About Jeremy Parsons: Born in San Antonio, Texas, Jeremy Parsons grew up soaking in the sounds of Texas music in the dancehalls of the Lone Star State. Over the past decade, Jeremy has played all over the U.S. and in Europe, including numerous venues in Texas. Jeremy has charted multiple singles on Roots Music charts and ITunes sales charts, both domestically and internationally. His videos have earned Official Selection status in dozens of film festivals. Jeremy has been featured in publications such as Americana Highways, Americana Rhythms, Relix and more. Parsons has appeared on Fox, CBS, ABC and NBC affiliates around the country. For more information, please visit http://www.jeremyparsonsmusic.com

http://www.facebook.com/jeremyparsonsmusic

https://instagram.com/jmpickinfool/

https://twitter.com/JMParsonsMusic San Antonio, TX, January 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- After releasing four singles from his new album, “Things To Come,” including several #1 iTunes charting tracks, Jeremy Parsons is dropping the full-length collection on January 8th, 2021. The album includes some of Parsons’ most personal songs to date, including the title track about his past addictions and “Good Ole Days,” about “looking forward to looking back.” The album is being released with legendary label, Smith Music. It is the follow-up to his hugely successful breakthrough album, “Things I Need to Say.”Track Listing:1. Things To Come2. Tragedy3. Good Ole Days4. Masquerade5. Lillian6. Looking Back7. I Am8. Issues9. Sit And Spin10. Something Other Than You AreWatch the video for title track, “Things To Come” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPGbuvj0wgk.Jeremy Parsons has huge commercial potential and is most definitely a name to watch out for.” –MusicExistence“Parsons’ sharp wisdom is ours for the taking.” –B-Sides and Badlands“I keep finding something else to appreciate; if not the phenomenal production, the lyrics and the images beautifully painted in the storyline, by a voice that’s easy and smooth on the ear.” –JamsphereAbout Jeremy Parsons: Born in San Antonio, Texas, Jeremy Parsons grew up soaking in the sounds of Texas music in the dancehalls of the Lone Star State. Over the past decade, Jeremy has played all over the U.S. and in Europe, including numerous venues in Texas. Jeremy has charted multiple singles on Roots Music charts and ITunes sales charts, both domestically and internationally. His videos have earned Official Selection status in dozens of film festivals. Jeremy has been featured in publications such as Americana Highways, Americana Rhythms, Relix and more. Parsons has appeared on Fox, CBS, ABC and NBC affiliates around the country. For more information, please visit http://www.jeremyparsonsmusic.comhttp://www.facebook.com/jeremyparsonsmusichttps://instagram.com/jmpickinfool/https://twitter.com/JMParsonsMusic Contact Information MTS Management Group

Michael Stover

412-445-5282



www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MTS Management Group