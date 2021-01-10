PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Argus Self Storage Advisors

Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Louisiana Self Storage Facility


Mobile, AL, January 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliates Bill Barnhill, CCIM and Jeremy B. Milling, CCIM represented the seller of Central City Mini Storage located in Central, Louisiana, a suburb of Baton Rouge. The property sold on January 6, 2021 to a group of investors out of Los Angeles, California and Dallas, Texas for $675,000. The facility was comprised of 20,400 rentable square feet of storage which included 175 non-climate controlled units on 1.6+/- acres.

Bill and Jeremy are the Gulf Coast region broker affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors. They can be reached at 251-432-1287. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact Information
Argus Self Storage Sales Network
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
Contact
www.argus-selfstorage.com

