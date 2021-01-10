Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Hungry Planet® Press Release

Receive press releases from Hungry Planet®: By Email RSS Feeds: Hungry Planet Announces Veganuary Partnership

Hungry Planet Plant based meats are available for home delivery to celebrate Veganuary.

St Louis, MO, January 10, 2021 --(



“Last January many companies struggled to keep up with the huge demand for vegan options and this year Veganuary is even bigger. At a time when many feel helpless about the state of the world, Veganuary offers people a way to take positive action. And thanks to Hungry Planet® and their growing selection of plant-based meats, taking positive action for the planet and our health has never been tastier or easier!” –Wendy Matthews, US Director



Hungry Planet® gives consumers the ability to make a 1:1 swap for animal meat in recipes while providing a healthful nutrition profile that’s low in fat and generous in protein. Hungry Planet® has a full range of delicious, nourishing, plant-based meats from classic burger patties to chicken patties, crab cakes and a variety of ground meats. Opting for Hungry Planet® plant-based meats provides an opportunity to reduce our ecological footprint, while enjoying a full culinary experience.



Those who take the Veganuary pledge won’t miss meat this January with Hungry Planet ® chef-crafted plant-based meats.⁠ It's a simple switch that's meat-lover tested and Veganuary approved. Visit veganuary.com/en-us/try-vegan/ to take the Veganuary pledge, and join over 500,000 who already have.



At shop.hungryplanetfoods.com, customers will get free home delivery to contiguous U.S. locations. To encourage friends and family to sign up for Veganuary, consider giving a Hungry Planet® gift card from shop.hungryplanetfoods.com/products/rise-ai-giftcard.



About Hungry Planet®

Hungry Planet, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. The company’s mission is to match traditional meat textures and tastes with healthy plant-based ingredients, and to make them accessible to everyone. Developed to delight the demanding tastes of meat lovers, Hungry Planet's chef-crafted 100% plant-based meats use fewer resources from planet to table and are better for consumers and the environment, while offering superior nutrition; packed with protein and fiber, with fewer calories and less fat (no saturated) than conventional meat and other plant-based meat options. Join us at HungryPlanetFoods.com or on social media @HungryPlanetFoods .



About Veganuary

Veganuary is a non-profit organization that encourages people worldwide to try vegan for January and beyond. So far, over 500,000 people have signed up to participate in the 2021 campaign. Throughout the year, Veganuary encourages and supports people and businesses alike to move to a plant-based diet as a way of protecting the environment, preventing animal suffering, and improving the health of millions of people. St Louis, MO, January 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Hungry Planet® proudly supports the nonprofit organization, Veganuary, which encourages people worldwide to pledge to go vegan for the month of January, and remain so for the rest of the year. In honor of Veganuary, Hungry Planet® is offering 10% off it’s plant-based meats site wide for the entire month of January when using the code VEGJAN10.“Last January many companies struggled to keep up with the huge demand for vegan options and this year Veganuary is even bigger. At a time when many feel helpless about the state of the world, Veganuary offers people a way to take positive action. And thanks to Hungry Planet® and their growing selection of plant-based meats, taking positive action for the planet and our health has never been tastier or easier!” –Wendy Matthews, US DirectorHungry Planet® gives consumers the ability to make a 1:1 swap for animal meat in recipes while providing a healthful nutrition profile that’s low in fat and generous in protein. Hungry Planet® has a full range of delicious, nourishing, plant-based meats from classic burger patties to chicken patties, crab cakes and a variety of ground meats. Opting for Hungry Planet® plant-based meats provides an opportunity to reduce our ecological footprint, while enjoying a full culinary experience.Those who take the Veganuary pledge won’t miss meat this January with Hungry Planet ® chef-crafted plant-based meats.⁠ It's a simple switch that's meat-lover tested and Veganuary approved. Visit veganuary.com/en-us/try-vegan/ to take the Veganuary pledge, and join over 500,000 who already have.At shop.hungryplanetfoods.com, customers will get free home delivery to contiguous U.S. locations. To encourage friends and family to sign up for Veganuary, consider giving a Hungry Planet® gift card from shop.hungryplanetfoods.com/products/rise-ai-giftcard.About Hungry Planet®Hungry Planet, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. The company’s mission is to match traditional meat textures and tastes with healthy plant-based ingredients, and to make them accessible to everyone. Developed to delight the demanding tastes of meat lovers, Hungry Planet's chef-crafted 100% plant-based meats use fewer resources from planet to table and are better for consumers and the environment, while offering superior nutrition; packed with protein and fiber, with fewer calories and less fat (no saturated) than conventional meat and other plant-based meat options. Join us at HungryPlanetFoods.com or on social media @HungryPlanetFoods .About VeganuaryVeganuary is a non-profit organization that encourages people worldwide to try vegan for January and beyond. So far, over 500,000 people have signed up to participate in the 2021 campaign. Throughout the year, Veganuary encourages and supports people and businesses alike to move to a plant-based diet as a way of protecting the environment, preventing animal suffering, and improving the health of millions of people. Contact Information Hungry Planet

Natalie Cooper

312-206-8128



HungryPlanetFoods.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Hungry Planet® Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend