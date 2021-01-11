Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

Receive press releases from Axiomtek: By Email RSS Feeds: Axiomtek Launches an Advanced Modular Network Appliance for Industrial IoT Security – iNA600

City of Industry, CA, January 11, 2021 --(



The iNA600 is well equipped with many desirable features, i.e., built-in 16-port Layer 2 managed switch, two DDR4-2666 U-DIMMs for up to 32GB of non-ECC/ECC memory and NVIDIA® MXM GPU card and Intel® Movidius™ M.2 VPU card support to boost the performance of various workloads. The system is scalable, with options of Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5/i3 or Xeon® processor (Coffee Lake) CPU. It can withstand harsh operating environments with a wide operating temperature range of -20°C to 60°C and offers a 24V DC terminal block power input.



“Our iNA600 features a 16-port L2 managed switch (8-port PoE for optional) which ensures the data flows at a pace that will not overwhelm the sending and receiving devices,” said Gordon Cho, a product manager of the Network Computing Platform Division at Axiomtek. “In addition, this industrial IoT edge computing platform supports Intelligent Platform Management Interface 2.0 (IPMI 2.0) to monitor data transition and operations between servers or systems. It also supports Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0) to securely store critical data. The iNA600 aims to fulfill system integrators’ needs and meets the changing demands of diverse industrial IoT applications.”



Advanced Features:



-Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5/i3 & Xeon® processor (Coffee Lake)

-2 DDR4-2666 U-DIMM for up to 32GB of memory

-16 ports L2 managed switch (8 port PoE for optional)

-Supports IPMI 2.0 remote management

-Modular design for flexible and fast provision

-Supports NVIDIA® MXM GPU card (optional)

-Supports Intel® Movidius™ M.2 VPU card (optional)

-Ideal for edge AI inference, cybersecurity and function virtualization



For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of industrial computer products. Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and design engineering, and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.



As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms. City of Industry, CA, January 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to announce the launch of iNA600, a DIN-rail industrial-grade network appliance designed for fast and effective customization and deployment. It is created especially for applications such as edge AI inference, cybersecurity and function virtualization. The iNA600 can handle large data transition with computing acceleration. With its modular design, it is highly flexible and can be easily integrated into existing or new networks.The iNA600 is well equipped with many desirable features, i.e., built-in 16-port Layer 2 managed switch, two DDR4-2666 U-DIMMs for up to 32GB of non-ECC/ECC memory and NVIDIA® MXM GPU card and Intel® Movidius™ M.2 VPU card support to boost the performance of various workloads. The system is scalable, with options of Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5/i3 or Xeon® processor (Coffee Lake) CPU. It can withstand harsh operating environments with a wide operating temperature range of -20°C to 60°C and offers a 24V DC terminal block power input.“Our iNA600 features a 16-port L2 managed switch (8-port PoE for optional) which ensures the data flows at a pace that will not overwhelm the sending and receiving devices,” said Gordon Cho, a product manager of the Network Computing Platform Division at Axiomtek. “In addition, this industrial IoT edge computing platform supports Intelligent Platform Management Interface 2.0 (IPMI 2.0) to monitor data transition and operations between servers or systems. It also supports Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0) to securely store critical data. The iNA600 aims to fulfill system integrators’ needs and meets the changing demands of diverse industrial IoT applications.”Advanced Features:-Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5/i3 & Xeon® processor (Coffee Lake)-2 DDR4-2666 U-DIMM for up to 32GB of memory-16 ports L2 managed switch (8 port PoE for optional)-Supports IPMI 2.0 remote management-Modular design for flexible and fast provision-Supports NVIDIA® MXM GPU card (optional)-Supports Intel® Movidius™ M.2 VPU card (optional)-Ideal for edge AI inference, cybersecurity and function virtualizationFor more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.About Axiomtek Co., LtdAxiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of industrial computer products. Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and design engineering, and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms. Contact Information Axiomtek

Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Axiomtek Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend