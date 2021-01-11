In the Cue Podcast Starts Monday Jan 11th at 8pm with Greg Curran from Curran Entertainment & David Hanscom from Y? Entertainment

Press Releases Curran Entertainment & The DJ Entertainment... Press Release

These two forces combined will be an energetic and educational weekly event that will add value to any business owner or entertainer that wants to take their business to a higher level. Miami, FL, January 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Greg Curran and David Hanscom both are advisory board members of The National Association of Mobile Entertainers are starting a new podcast on Monday January 11th at 8pm. The podcast will be on Facebook live, YouTube live, apple podcasts, Spotify podcasts, and all streaming and podcast sites.The Show will be a weekly event with guest DJs, celebrities, product reviews, education, and so much more. Find us on social media @inthecuepodcast or visit our website at www.inthecuepodcast.comGreg Curran is the CEO of Curran Entertainment (servicing the East coast) & The DJ Entertainment school (That services the entire Nation) with over 30 years experience.David Hanscom is the CEO of Y? Entertainment in Florida with over 20 years experience.These two forces combined will be an energetic and educational weekly event that will add value to any business owner or entertainer that wants to take their business to a higher level. Contact Information Curran Entertainment

Greg Curran

267-625-3227



www.curranentertainment.com



