Centered Mind Therapy Adds Jordan Bunting to Clinical Team

Centered Mind Therapy is a therapy practice that focuses on helping their clients discover healing and build a balanced life through therapy.

San Francisco, CA, January 11, 2021 --(



For over a decade Ms. Bunting has worked directly with clients and their families in a multitude of capacities. Her work began with behavioral modification programs which led her to pursue my credentials in applied behavioral analysis and fostered her passion for behavioral therapies. She later went on to obtain her degrees in clinical psychology, while maintaining a focus on creating meaningful change for her clients. Over time she has found that by combining evidenced based practices with traditional therapies, she is able to help her clients on their path to fulfilling their highest potential.



Commenting on her new role Ms. Bunting notes: "I find great joy in helping my clients to overcome some of life's toughest challenges. My approach is to meet my clients wherever the may be, and walk them through the process of genuine healing through meaningful and long-lasting change."



Centered Mind Therapy believes that Ms. Bunting's generalized skill-set sets her apart of other therapists, and that she brings a more compassionate and informed approach to her clients.



If you or someone you know are stuck in negative thoughts, intense emotions, or behavioral patterns that don't serve their best interest, you can contact Ms. Bunting on Centered Mind Therapy's website.



Press Contact: info@centeredmindtherapy.com



About the company:

Brian Cline

858-215-3885



centeredmindtherapy.com



