Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Tales of Joy" by Tia Ann Jain

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Tales of Joy" - a children’s story book written by and illustrated by Tia Ann Jain.

Oxford, United Kingdom, January 12, 2021



Conceived and illustrated by Tia Ann Jain, a talented eleven-year-old, "The Tales of Joy" narrates the life of a little bunny rabbit named Joy.



The book is a collection of six short stories which take the reader through the different phases in Joy's life: Friendship, Love, Family, Adventure, Learning and finally a Helping Hand.



An easy to understand and interesting read, with a positive message for children. The Tales of Joy was written to inspire people of all ages.



"The Tales of Joy" is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 80 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800940871

Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.5 x 27.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08PDQ5CKX

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TTOJ

Published by Michael Terence Publishing



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



