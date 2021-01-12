Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Tales of Joy" by Tia Ann Jain

Oxford, United Kingdom, January 12, 2021 --(PR.com
Conceived and illustrated by Tia Ann Jain, a talented eleven-year-old, "The Tales of Joy" narrates the life of a little bunny rabbit named Joy.
The book is a collection of six short stories which take the reader through the different phases in Joy's life: Friendship, Love, Family, Adventure, Learning and finally a Helping Hand.
An easy to understand and interesting read, with a positive message for children. The Tales of Joy was written to inspire people of all ages.
"The Tales of Joy" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 80 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800940871
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.5 x 27.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08PDQ5CKX
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TTOJ
Published by Michael Terence Publishing
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
