Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "P31 Men - Narratives from God’s Sons" by A. A. Linton

Oxford, United Kingdom, January 12, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- About "P31 Men - Narratives from God’s Sons":
"P31 Men" is a unique blend of stories which creatively explores the thoughts and emotions of much-loved biblical characters who left an incredible mark in history. Its foundations are based on Proverbs 31 and provide an insight into its two male characters. It retells the victories and failures of other biblical heroes and offers an imaginative perspective about their humanity and spiritual connection with their heavenly Father.
"P31 Men" is a celebration of our brothers everywhere. It brings hope and peace in knowing that a loving God can use the brave and courageous, as well as the vulnerable and down-trodden to accomplish His perfect will. This book seeks to restore and reconnect every reader to their unique God-given assignment.
"P31 Men - Narratives from God’s Sons" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 80 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800940963
Dimensions: 12.9 x 0.5 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08R6CFM72
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/P31MEN
Published by Michael Terence Publishing
About A. A. Linton
Audrey Linton is a sought after speaker, author, songwriter, qualified coach and visionary with an ambition to set up projects, ministries and businesses to empower thousands globally. She has a passion for enthusing and stirring Christians and introducing non-Christians to the profound simplicities of biblical truths, relevant for today’s challenges. Audrey oversees various business ventures and holds a Masters in Management & Leadership and lives in London, England.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002