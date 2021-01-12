Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Self-Care Solutions at Work" by Giada Labrecque

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Self-Care Solutions at Work" – an illustrated guide by Giada Labrecque.

Oxford, United Kingdom, January 12, 2021 --(



This practical and invigorating guide for self-care at work to keep your body happy, healthy and active covers how to banish aches and pains, mental fatigue and sluggishness.



Packed with tips, tools and advice and delightfully illustrated, "Self-Care Solutions at Work" is the ideal desktop accompaniment.



In this handy guide, corporate wellness entrepreneur and wholistic therapist Giada Labrecque shares her professional tips for relieving the most common ailments experienced at work. With easy-to-follow instructions for the daily workplace self-care routine, find out how to naturally:



Stay hydrated and combat fatigue

Treat tension headaches for fast relief

Release neck and shoulder tension

Manage carpal tunnel syndrome

Address lower back pain

Soothe sore legs and feet

Deal with stress, anxiety and depression



"Self-Care Solutions at Work" is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 80 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800940567

Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.5 x 21.6 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08PMVLTHS

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SCAW

Published by Michael Terence Publishing



About Giada Labrecque

Giada Labrecque is passionate about empowering people to manage their own self-care, both at work and at home. Founder of the corporate wellness company Office Kneads, she is dedicated to championing the benefits of workplace wellness for both employees and their employers. As a result of her own experiences of working long hours at a desk, as a competitive athlete and a bus accident survivor, she has a deep understanding of the physical, mental, emotional and even spiritual impact of pain and stress on the body. By practicing healthy daily habits, drawing on natural and holistic therapies and having a greater awareness of wellness, Giada shows us what we can achieve with proper self-care.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency



Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



