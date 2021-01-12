Kevin Carman’s Acorn Lamp Sculpture is a Seed of Connection for Ventura’s Art Scene

Press Releases Ventura Artists' Union Press Release Share Blog

From The Museum of Ventura County to Taft Gardens, Art City sculptor uses large-scale installations to highlight nature’s primal beauty.





“Acorn Lamp is the fifth and by far the largest acorn I’ve made so far,” Carman explains “and it’s loaded with metaphor and symbolism. Acorns are universally recognized, and have been utilized artistically through the course of human history. I am pleased to be a part of that.” Acorn Lamp is 7 feet tall, and 3 feet in diameter and weighs four thousand pounds. The cap at the base is carved out of Royal Blue Granite from Escondido. The body and tip are sculpted from New Mexican Travertine.



“Kevin is one of our most inspired local artists,” remarks Denise Sindelar, Deputy Director Museum of Ventura County. “The museum is honored to have had Kevin’s sculpture lighting up our courtyard. We’re happy to know that it will be showing at Taft Gardens.”



The Conservation Endowment Fund (CEF), the non-profit which operates Taft Gardens, is launching it’s Arts in Nature 2021 program with the installation of Carmen's sculpture. “We’re very excited to host the exhibition of Kevin’s masterful Acorn Lamp,” commented Jaide Whitman, President of the Board of CEF. “The symbolism of his work speaks directly to our mission.”



Acorn Lamp opens a new world of possibility for art in nature. The interplay of scale and tone, of animate and inanimate, are pieced together to evoke a sense of wonder in the viewer that is much needed in our modern society. And the symbolism of an acorn is especially poignant in Ventura, whose watershed is home to the Live Oak.



Opportunity to see this large-scale contemporary art at the beautiful Taft Gardens is a reservation away during a scheduled visitation event. To visit Taft Gardens, reserve at taftgardens.org, and experience Kevin Carmen’s Acorn Lamp as it illuminates the connection between local artists and the local environment.



Audra Lucas

805-765-1892



ventura-artists-union.org



