Ecosmob Announced Telepresence Solution for Legal Industries

Improve the efficiency of your law firms with Ecosmob’s telepresence solutions.

Toronto, Canada, January 13, 2021 --(



Telepresence is an advanced system that makes use of various devices like cameras, microphones, and monitors to make a person virtually present at any place in the world. The solution is a great tool that has bought the whole world closer by filling the gap of communication between people across the world. The technology creates such an environment that it feels like a person is physically present to do face to face meetings. When getting a piece of legal advice or consultation, the clients or customers will get a personalized consultation according to their needs.



Some of the key Features of Ecosmob’s telepresence solutions include:



White-boarding



One to one chat (Text, Audio, Video)



Record history



Screen sharing



File sharing



Remote management



Cross-platform conferencing



Recording & scheduling



Custom reports



Evaluation of service providers



Immersive telepresence workspace



When asked about the details, the spokesperson said, “In today’s time, the telepresence solution for legal industries is substantially changing the way people use legal services in their daily lives. The telepresence software offered by Ecosmob is not only useful for lawyers to get in touch with their clients without being present physically but also helpful for law students to get the best possible guidance and classes from the best lawyers of the world through video conferencing.”



The spokesperson further added, “The telepresence system offered by Ecosmob has the potential to transform client-lawyer relations. In today’s tough time, the solution acts as a substitute for real-life client-attorney meetings. No matter, the client is in a different city, or even a different country, users can utilize our telepresence system to bridge the physical distance. The lawyers or legal advisors can make effective use of telepresence solutions in various ways like for team collaboration sessions, to provide expert advice from remote locations, or to attend remote training sessions.”



As technology is evolving and making huge changes in various industries, legal firms should also grab the opportunity by utilizing the latest technology like telepresence in their processes.



About Ecosmob

Started its journey in the year 2007, Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd is situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company is a top-most provider of enterprise-grade IT solutions, and services to customers all over the globe. It specializes in VoIP Solution Development, Mobile Application Development, Web Design and Development, and Digital Marketing Services. All the solutions developed by Ecosmob focuses on the mission of providing exceptional customer service and quality.



Contact:

Company: Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Contact Number:

Phone:

+1-303-997-3139 (USA)

+1 940 Ecosmob

+91-7778842856 (India)

Email: sales@ecosmob.com

Jullie Potter

1-303-997-3139



https://www.ecosmob.com/

sales@ecosmob.com



