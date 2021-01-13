PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH

Payments-Expert TIS: Bastienne Foeller is New Chief Financial Officer


TIS (Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH), a leading cloud platform for managing corporate payments, appoints Bastienne Foeller as Chief Financial Officer.

Walldorf, Germany, January 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dipl.-Kauffrau Bastienne Foeller, MBA, is new CFO at TIS, starting January 11. She has more than 15 years of experience in finance as CFO, investor and entrepreneur. Prior to TIS, she has been CFO at Upfield Germany and Convida. She started her career as an investor at the Carlyle Group.

As a member of the Leadership Team and directly reporting to Joerg Wiemer, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Bastienne will lead the TIS finance team to achieve ambitious goals in the coming years. “I am proud and very happy to welcome Bastienne Foeller as CFO at TIS. She brings extensive international experience of driving substantial growth in different companies. I look forward to working with her,” says Joerg Wiemer.

“Having spent over 15 years in finance, I have gained a range of financial management experiences as an investor, entrepreneur, and CFO. I am thrilled to join TIS at this exciting stage and am looking forward to supporting the team’s future growth,” says Bastienne Foeller.

About TIS
TIS (Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH), founded in Walldorf, Germany in 2010, is a global leader in managing corporate payments. The Financial Times named TIS as one of “Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies” for 2019 and 2020. Offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), the TIS solution is a comprehensive, highly-scalable, cloud platform for company-wide payments and cash management. The TIS solution has been successfully used for many years in both large and medium-sized companies, including Adecco Group, Hugo Boss, Fresenius, Fugro, Lanxess, OSRAM and QIAGEN. More than 25% of DAX companies are already TIS customers.

Your world of Payments. ONE Login.
https://www.tis.biz
Contact Information
Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH
Liang Fang
+49-06227 698240
Contact
https://www.tis.biz

