Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between CCAC, Inc. and an Affiliate of Southern Air Heating & Cooling

Tampa, FL, January 13, 2021 --(



Founded in 1994, Southern Air Heating & Cooling is a BBB Accredited and NATE Certified HVAC and plumbing services business serving residents across Louisiana and Mississippi. It proudly employs technicians who have met the highest standards of training in the industry and backs its work with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.



President David Mathews of CCAC, Inc. commented regarding the deal, “I have enjoyed working with Benchmark for the sale of our business. They were professional and brought us several potential buyers to choose from. We had several offers and chose the buyers that we thought would be the best to take care of our employees and the business going forward. Thank you.”



Benchmark International proved value in finding a buyer with experience in the industry through its proprietary multi-medium marketing strategies. Also, Benchmark International incorporated several campaigns with local, regional, and national associations. As a result, Benchmark International presented the client with multiple buyers and offers for the client to have the most vital options and make the best decision for themselves, their business, and their employees.



Deal Associate Amy Alonso commented, “We are excited to see that our client’s legacy will remain and prosper through this transaction. We understood that our client was seeking a company that would provide a succession plan for the future of the company while also providing a great work environment for their employees. On behalf of Benchmark International, we wish both companies continued success in the future.”



Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898-2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com

Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161-359-4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com

Africa: Anthony McCardle at +2721-300-2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com



About Benchmark International:

Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/

