Press Releases Digisonics Press Release

Receive press releases from Digisonics: By Email RSS Feeds: Digisonics Showcases Latest Workflow Solutions at SMFM 2021

Digisonics will display new fetal echo reporting, support for multiple orders and offline quantitation enhancements at the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine 2021 Virtual Meeting.

Houston, TX, January 13, 2021 --(



Fetal Echo Reporting Module

The Fetal Echo Reporting Module provides comprehensive documentation of measurements including Doppler, 2D and performance indices with associated z-scores, an expanded fetal anatomy table with specific cardiac anatomy and automatically displayed measurements and new fetal echo.



Multiple Orders Per Study (MOPS)

In MFM workflows, it is common for sites to place multiple orders for a patient, which may be performed in one procedure but requires individual exporting for EMR and billing requirements. The new MOPS feature enables users to easily select and associate the appropriate orders for the study and automates multiple exports to the EMR when a study is finalized, eliminating time-consuming manual workflows.



Offline Quantitation Enhancements

Offline quantitation is now available for all study types - OB, GYN, Doppler and Fetal Echo. Image overlays for offline quantitation performed at the workstation will also be retained in the system, allowing for quick direct checking of measurements. Image overlays can be also be archived to an integrated PACS/VNA, ideal for auditing.



About Digisonics, Inc.

Digisonics provides top-rated clinical image management and structured reporting systems for cardiovascular (CVIS), radiology, and obstetrics & gynecology. Digisonics structured reporting solutions combine high performance image review workstations, a powerful PACS image archive, an integrated clinical database, comprehensive analysis capabilities and highly configurable reporting for multiple modalities. Key applications are complemented with interfaces to information systems and 3rd party vendors, providing facilities with a seamless, efficient clinical workflow. Find out more at www.digisonics.com Houston, TX, January 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Digisonics, proudly partnered with Intelerad, will display new fetal echo reporting, support for multiple orders and offline quantitation enhancements at the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine 2021 Virtual Meeting. Digisonics’ latest enhancements in its OB Release 4.9 streamline MFM workflows and consolidate care across the enterprise.Fetal Echo Reporting ModuleThe Fetal Echo Reporting Module provides comprehensive documentation of measurements including Doppler, 2D and performance indices with associated z-scores, an expanded fetal anatomy table with specific cardiac anatomy and automatically displayed measurements and new fetal echo.Multiple Orders Per Study (MOPS)In MFM workflows, it is common for sites to place multiple orders for a patient, which may be performed in one procedure but requires individual exporting for EMR and billing requirements. The new MOPS feature enables users to easily select and associate the appropriate orders for the study and automates multiple exports to the EMR when a study is finalized, eliminating time-consuming manual workflows.Offline Quantitation EnhancementsOffline quantitation is now available for all study types - OB, GYN, Doppler and Fetal Echo. Image overlays for offline quantitation performed at the workstation will also be retained in the system, allowing for quick direct checking of measurements. Image overlays can be also be archived to an integrated PACS/VNA, ideal for auditing.About Digisonics, Inc.Digisonics provides top-rated clinical image management and structured reporting systems for cardiovascular (CVIS), radiology, and obstetrics & gynecology. Digisonics structured reporting solutions combine high performance image review workstations, a powerful PACS image archive, an integrated clinical database, comprehensive analysis capabilities and highly configurable reporting for multiple modalities. Key applications are complemented with interfaces to information systems and 3rd party vendors, providing facilities with a seamless, efficient clinical workflow. Find out more at www.digisonics.com Contact Information Digisonics

Dora Wu

713-529-7979



www.digisonics.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Digisonics