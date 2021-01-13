WebCreek Receives SOC2 Certification of Data Security and Protection

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases WebCreek Press Release

1) Houston-based company, with 9 offices around the world, receives SOC2 Compliance Certification; 2) Meeting the Security Trust Service Principle of SOC2 Compliance, the company promises all-secure digital transformation; 3) WebCreek reaffirms its commitment to providing Custom Software and IT Outsourcing services with privacy, control, and quality assurance

Client data security has therefore become a top priority for Houston-based tech firm, WebCreek. As a result of the company’s continuous efforts, standardized processes, and quality assurance, as well as an exhaustive auditing procedure from AICPA, Webcreek proudly announces its SOC2 Compliance Certification, reinforcing its services’ quality, security, and excellence.



“Receiving our SOC 2 compliance certification for information security is further validation of WebCreek's commitment to protecting the valuable data our clients and partners have entrusted us with. Achieving this standard is a culmination of careful planning and hard work supported by our world-class team. We look forward to continuing to provide our clients with the highest level of customer service and information security available in today's nearshoring market and we thank all of our team members, clients and partners for their continued support that helps WebCreek keep building on our success.” - Jason Bott, CEO



“With this certification, WebCreek has proven to be compliant in strict accordance with recognized policies and procedures, ensuring that your data and sensitive information is always treated in a secure environment. Our commitment to client privacy is paramount in the services we provide, and a determining factor in our clientele's choice to entrust WebCreek.” - Randle Price, Senior Business Consultant at TrainBeyond



WebCreek is deeply committed to protecting its clients’ information, as it is aware of its great responsibility to each and every one of its business partners. Although the promise to security has always been a priority, the company now proudly offers its clients the security of a world-renowned certification, in all of its 9 offices worldwide.



These IT experts offer clients and teams totally vaulted data-bases and servers that keep information safe and available to only authorized eyes. This certification is just one more step on WebCreek’s decades-long journey towards top Custom Software and IT Outsourcing services.



