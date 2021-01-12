Darren Green, GSK, Conference Chair Invites You to Attend AI in Drug Discovery Virtual Conference

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Conference Chairman Darren Green from GSK personally invites you the 2nd Annual AI in Drug Discovery Conference taking place on 15 and 16th March 2021 as a virtual conference with online access only.

London, United Kingdom, January 12, 2021 --(



Darren Green, Director of Molecular Design at GSK will be chairing and speaking at the two-day virtual conference and is sponsored by OpenEye Scientific and Cas Group.



Darren Green’s chair invite letter can be downloaded on the conference website http://www.ai-indrugdiscovery.com/PR3 in the "download centre," and below is a snippet of the invitation.



It is with great pleasure that I the chair of the conference welcome you to join SMi’s highly anticipated 2nd Annual AI in Drug Discovery Virtual Conference taking place on the 15th and 16th March 2021.



Now in its 2nd year, SMi’s AI in Drug Discovery event will explore the latest innovations in AI-driven therapeutic discovery.



This 2-day agenda will bring together expertise from individuals in various disciplines in the field and offer a series of presentations through which you will gain insights into the key drivers of this ever-expanding industry.



You can hear from leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies and academia on a wide variety of topics, including innovations in target identification and optimisation, and breakthrough technologies for AI-driven discovery platforms.



If you wish to join the conference you can register your place by visiting http://www.ai-indrugdiscovery.com/PR3



Sponsored by OpenEye Scientific and Cas Group

Interested in sponsoring, exhibiting or speaking at this event? Contact Alia Malick, Director, on +44 (0) 20 827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



SMi’s 2nd Annual AI in Drug Discovery Conference

Conference: 15 – 16 March 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Website: http://www.ai-indrugdiscovery.com/PR3

#SMiAIinDrugDis



Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.ai-indrugdiscovery.com/PR3



