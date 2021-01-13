Author Ester Lopez Partners with BookBuzz.net to Announce the Release of Her New Science Fiction Adventure Novel - "Aftermath"

BookBuzz.net partners with author Ester Lopez to announce the release of her new science fiction adventure novel, "Aftermath." Released by Writing & Photographic Services in December 2020, it is the fourth book in the The Vaedra Chronicles Series.

Captain Gadara ni Hovsep is a flight instructor aboard the Concordance, bound for the Vaedra system. She has six days left before finishing her last class so she can transfer to the Special Missions Team, until the Admiral charges her with the task of teaching this astronaut how to fly. But she must also learn why he is really on board the ship. Will she be able to accomplish her tasks and transfer in time to the Special Missions Team?



Claud Porter, an NSA employee has a few secrets up his sleeve. He knows something about Conolly but won't reveal it. Will he finally cooperate and give up the information?



"Aftermath" is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.



Book Information:

Aftermath

The Vaedra Chronicles Series, Book 4

By Ester Lopez

Publisher: Writing & Photographic Services, LLC

Published: December 2020

ISBN: 978-1734753677 (print)

ISBN: 978-1734753684 (ebook)

ASIN: B08PC23MGH

Pages: 294

Genre: Sci-Fi Romance Adventure



About the Author:

Ester is a writer and publisher and lives in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee along with her husband, Jerry, two dogs, Charlie and Ellie, and three miniature horses, Pepper, Bucky, and Fury. She has been writing Sci-Fi and paranormal adventure romances for almost 30 years. Her first children's book, "The Adventures of Charlie and Ellie," was released in 2020. She is currently working on book 3 in her Angel Chronicles Series, "The Golden Idols."



Contact:

Website: http://www.esterlopez.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/esterlopez1

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/EsterLopezAuthor

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/esterlopez2956

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/sci-fi-romance-adventure-aftermath-by-ester-lopez/



Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08PC23MGH

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/aftermath-ester-l-pez/1138416637?ean=9781734753684

https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/aftermath-191

