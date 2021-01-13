Author Ester Lopez Partners with BookBuzz.net to Announce the Release of Her New Science Fiction Adventure Novel - "Aftermath"

Nashville, TN, January 13, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- American Astronaut, Torin Conolly, sneaks on board a ship bound for the Vaedra system. He tells his captors he's there to learn to fly their ships so he can teach others back on Earth. Instead of remaining in the brig, his captors offer to teach him what he wants to know. Will he come clean and confess his real reason for being there?
Captain Gadara ni Hovsep is a flight instructor aboard the Concordance, bound for the Vaedra system. She has six days left before finishing her last class so she can transfer to the Special Missions Team, until the Admiral charges her with the task of teaching this astronaut how to fly. But she must also learn why he is really on board the ship. Will she be able to accomplish her tasks and transfer in time to the Special Missions Team?
Claud Porter, an NSA employee has a few secrets up his sleeve. He knows something about Conolly but won't reveal it. Will he finally cooperate and give up the information?
"Aftermath" is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.
Book Information:
Aftermath
The Vaedra Chronicles Series, Book 4
By Ester Lopez
Publisher: Writing & Photographic Services, LLC
Published: December 2020
ISBN: 978-1734753677 (print)
ISBN: 978-1734753684 (ebook)
ASIN: B08PC23MGH
Pages: 294
Genre: Sci-Fi Romance Adventure
About the Author:
Ester is a writer and publisher and lives in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee along with her husband, Jerry, two dogs, Charlie and Ellie, and three miniature horses, Pepper, Bucky, and Fury. She has been writing Sci-Fi and paranormal adventure romances for almost 30 years. Her first children's book, "The Adventures of Charlie and Ellie," was released in 2020. She is currently working on book 3 in her Angel Chronicles Series, "The Golden Idols."
