Radcliff Kentucky Police Department Completes GIS Data Assessment and Improvement Project

This project utilized GeoComm’s proven assess, improve, maintain approach for achieving public safety grade GIS data, ensuring its accuracy for routing emergency response through their Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system.



The first step of the project was to complete an GIS data assessment using GeoComm’s GIS Data Hub to determine the level of synchronization between the GIS and Master Street Address Guide (MSAG) as well as compatibility with their CAD system. This proven process uncovered GIS data errors and mismatches that would impact the functionality of CAD for accurate emergency call location and dispatching.



After the GIS data assessment was complete, GeoComm reviewed the current state of the GIS data with the Radcliff Police Department officials and stakeholders and began improving the GIS data to resolve data errors and ensure the GIS data is as accurate and up-to-date as possible. This included updating the road centerline, address point layers, and boundary layers based on inconsistencies noted during the GIS data assessment.



Before the final improved GIS dataset was provided back to the Radcliff Police Department, their team again utilize GeoComm’s GIS Data Hub to complete numerous public safety industry specific quality control audits to ensure that the final map data meets public safety grade GIS data accuracy requirements.



While the primary focus of this project was based on improving their GIS for proper CAD system functionality, there was a dual benefit in that it provided the Radcliff Police Department with a solid foundation for their NG9-1-1 preparations.



A portion of the funding for this project was provided through a grant from the Kentucky 9-1-1 Services Board. The Radcliff Police Department services approximately 22,500 citizens in the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox Metropolitan Area in Hardin County.



St. Cloud, MN, January 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In 2020, GeoComm worked with the Radcliff Kentucky Police Department to review the current state of the GIS data being used being utilized at their Emergency Communication Center (ECC).

This project utilized GeoComm's proven assess, improve, maintain approach for achieving public safety grade GIS data, ensuring its accuracy for routing emergency response through their Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system.

The first step of the project was to complete an GIS data assessment using GeoComm's GIS Data Hub to determine the level of synchronization between the GIS and Master Street Address Guide (MSAG) as well as compatibility with their CAD system. This proven process uncovered GIS data errors and mismatches that would impact the functionality of CAD for accurate emergency call location and dispatching.

After the GIS data assessment was complete, GeoComm reviewed the current state of the GIS data with the Radcliff Police Department officials and stakeholders and began improving the GIS data to resolve data errors and ensure the GIS data is as accurate and up-to-date as possible. This included updating the road centerline, address point layers, and boundary layers based on inconsistencies noted during the GIS data assessment.

Before the final improved GIS dataset was provided back to the Radcliff Police Department, their team again utilize GeoComm's GIS Data Hub to complete numerous public safety industry specific quality control audits to ensure that the final map data meets public safety grade GIS data accuracy requirements.

While the primary focus of this project was based on improving their GIS for proper CAD system functionality, there was a dual benefit in that it provided the Radcliff Police Department with a solid foundation for their NG9-1-1 preparations.

A portion of the funding for this project was provided through a grant from the Kentucky 9-1-1 Services Board. The Radcliff Police Department services approximately 22,500 citizens in the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox Metropolitan Area in Hardin County.

About GeoComm: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence™, has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems. These systems route emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call center, map the caller's location on a call taker or dispatcher map, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. Over the last 25 years, GeoComm has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. In addition, in 2020 our statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project footprint has expanded to include fifteen statewide projects across the country.

