Amplified IT Certified as a Great Place to Work

Norfolk, VA, January 13, 2021 -- Amplified IT, an education-focused consultancy that brings a blend of technical skills and knowledge to the K-12 and Higher Ed market today announced that they were certified as a Great Place to Work®. Amplified IT earned this designation based on feedback provided through anonymous surveys completed by its employees on topics including communication, culture, benefits, and leadership.

Amplified IT is a Google for Education Premium Partner, serving over 4,000 K-12 and Higher Education institutions in nearly every state in the US. Currently, Amplified IT serves over half of the largest school districts in the US, deepening the impact of Google for Education by supporting technical staff⁠—and ultimately, superintendents, educators, and students.

While the Great Place to Work® certification is Amplified IT's first employee-driven award, they were also recently recognized by Inhersight as one of the "Best Information Technology and Services Companies to Work For Women" and received the coveted "Google Cloud Global Partner Award for Customer Success in Google for Education" in 2017. With core values ranging from "focusing on impact" to "having grit," this remote company is transforming the way districts educate, one school at a time.

Notably, the Great Place to Work® survey results yielded 100% consensus from employees that Amplified IT is indeed a great place to work. Their motto of "people over profits" is paying dividends, as reflected in these survey results. Reflecting on this award, President and Co-Founder Tim Lee shares, "While being purpose-driven to support and create sustainable EdTech with Google for Education is rewarding in itself, it takes it to another level when you work with others that help you be the best version of yourself. Having 100% consensus from the GPTW showcases the work everyone here has put in to make Amplified IT what it is."

Amplified IT was founded by Tim Lee and Peter Henrie. In 2020, Amplified IT became a fully remote company and employs 58 team members across North America.

