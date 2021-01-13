14 New Monoclonal Anti-Cytokeratin Antibodies from AbboMax

AbboMax adds over a dozen new anti-cytokeratin monoclonal antibodies to its inventory. Cytokeratins are proteins found in epithelium. A variety of cytokeratins can be used for subtyping various forms of epithelial differentiation or for the detection of possible sites of origin of tumors. Primary tumors usually recapitulate the cytokeratin profiles of the cells from which they are derived. They are one of the most effective epithelial differentiation and tumor markers.

San Jose, CA, January 13, 2021 --(



Keratins (or cytokeratins) are filament-forming proteins of epithelial cells that are essential for normal tissue structure and function. All keratins share common protein-structural features. In the cytoplasm, the filaments form a complex network. They play a role in the stability between epithelial cells itself, in basement membrane attachment, and in the connective tissue compartment of an epithelium. The cytokeratins can be divided into low versus high molecular weight based on their molecular weight.



In the non-stratified (simple) epithelia of internal parenchymatous organs such as hepatocytes, pancreatic acinar and islet cells, and proximal tubular kidney epithelial cells which experience little mechanical stress, only very few keratin members form keratin filaments in the cytoplasm. These filaments are composed of keratin (K)8 and its obligate partner K18.



More members take part in the cytoskeletal composition of squamous epithelia which increases in the cornified stratified epithelia such as in the epidermis lining the outer body surface where there are plenty. They are built up from keratinocyte-type keratins such as K2/K10 in the uppermost, K5/K14 in the basal, and K1/K10 in the suprabasal layers.



K6 and K16 were identified in the epidermis, nail epithelia and non-keratinizing stratified squamous epithelia. Squamous cell carcinomas independently of their site of origin usually express CK5, CK14 and CK17. A variety of cytokeratins can be used for subtyping various forms of epithelial differentiation or for the detection of possible sites of origin of tumors.



Description Catalogue number Clone



Cytokeratin (HMW) 605-340 34bE12

Cytokeratin (Pan) 605-330 PanCK-C11

Cytokeratin 5 604-430 XM26

Cytokeratin 6 605-610 ZY14

Cytokeratin 6 605-611 ZY468

Cytokeratin 6 605-612 LHK6

Cytokeratin 7 606-460 ABM270

Cytokeratin 8 606-470 ZY422-C51

Cytokeratin 8 (pS431) 606-480 ABM271

Cytokeratin 10 606-490 ZY420-LH1

Cytokeratin 14 606-500 LL002

Cytokeratin 16 606-510 LL025

Cytokeratin 18 606-520 DC10

Cytokeratin 19 606-530 ZY418

Cytokertin 19 602-670 polyclonal San Jose, CA, January 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- AbboMax announces an addition of 14 new anti-cytokeratin monoclonal antibodies to the inventory. Cytokeratins are found in the cytoskeleton of epithelial tissue. The expression of cytokeratins within epithelial cells is largely specific to particular organs or tissues. When an epithelium undergoes malignant transformation, its keratin profile usually remains constant. As the majority of cancer cells originate from epithelial cells, staining of keratins is a useful tool for pathologists to identify tumor and cell types.Keratins (or cytokeratins) are filament-forming proteins of epithelial cells that are essential for normal tissue structure and function. All keratins share common protein-structural features. In the cytoplasm, the filaments form a complex network. They play a role in the stability between epithelial cells itself, in basement membrane attachment, and in the connective tissue compartment of an epithelium. The cytokeratins can be divided into low versus high molecular weight based on their molecular weight.In the non-stratified (simple) epithelia of internal parenchymatous organs such as hepatocytes, pancreatic acinar and islet cells, and proximal tubular kidney epithelial cells which experience little mechanical stress, only very few keratin members form keratin filaments in the cytoplasm. These filaments are composed of keratin (K)8 and its obligate partner K18.More members take part in the cytoskeletal composition of squamous epithelia which increases in the cornified stratified epithelia such as in the epidermis lining the outer body surface where there are plenty. They are built up from keratinocyte-type keratins such as K2/K10 in the uppermost, K5/K14 in the basal, and K1/K10 in the suprabasal layers.K6 and K16 were identified in the epidermis, nail epithelia and non-keratinizing stratified squamous epithelia. Squamous cell carcinomas independently of their site of origin usually express CK5, CK14 and CK17. A variety of cytokeratins can be used for subtyping various forms of epithelial differentiation or for the detection of possible sites of origin of tumors.Description Catalogue number CloneCytokeratin (HMW) 605-340 34bE12Cytokeratin (Pan) 605-330 PanCK-C11Cytokeratin 5 604-430 XM26Cytokeratin 6 605-610 ZY14Cytokeratin 6 605-611 ZY468Cytokeratin 6 605-612 LHK6Cytokeratin 7 606-460 ABM270Cytokeratin 8 606-470 ZY422-C51Cytokeratin 8 (pS431) 606-480 ABM271Cytokeratin 10 606-490 ZY420-LH1Cytokeratin 14 606-500 LL002Cytokeratin 16 606-510 LL025Cytokeratin 18 606-520 DC10Cytokeratin 19 606-530 ZY418Cytokertin 19 602-670 polyclonal