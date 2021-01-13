PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Orlando Video Production Company, Aktion Productions, Launches New Website


Orlando, FL, January 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Aktion Productions, a video production company based in Orlando, FL, is proud to announce that they have recently launched their new website. Historically doing business from strictly word-of-mouth advertising, the company will now have a user-friendly interface to showcase projects and direct new business. The site is also mobile friendly, and works well on smartphones and tablets alike. The website focuses on a few different industries such as corporate videography and real estate videography, making services easy to find for each target audience.

A spokesperson for Aktion Productions says, “We have been wanting to launch this for a long time. As our videography service lines expanded, we needed a place to showcase and promote them. This project has been exciting and something that will continue to grow and develop as our customer-base grows. We’re looking forward to launching our blog next, which will offer helpful resources to fellow videographers as well as prospects and clients.”

Aktion Productions offers many types of video production services. These include: real estate videography and photography, corporate and marketing video production, wedding videography, testimonials and interviews, and more.

Those who would like to know more about the services offered by the Orlando video production company may want to check out their website at https://aktionproductions.com/.
Contact Information
Aktion Productions
Christy Puller
407-917-5720
Contact
https://aktionproductions.com

